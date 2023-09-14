"Disgraceful and totally unacceptable" - Harry Maguire's mum rips into Manchester United star's critics in lengthy statement

Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire's mother has taken to social media to support her son from the harsh criticism he has received of late. This comes after Maguire was jeered in England's international friendly against Scotland on Tuesday (September 12) which the Three Lions won 3-1.

Despite the victory, Maguire had a torrid game against Scotland. Coming in as a second-half substitute, the Manchester United defender was constantly booed and even scored an own-goal 22 minutes after coming on.

Harry Maguire's mother, Zoe, has come out and defended her son from critics all around the footballing fraternity. She was immensely disappointed by the negativity going towards her son and has termed the backlash as something that has no place in football.

Zoe Maguire wrote the following on her Instagram as support to the Manchester United defender:

"As a mum seeing the level of negative and abusive comments in which my son is receiving from some fans, pundits and the media is disgraceful and totally unacceptable to any walk of life never mind someone who works his socks off for club and country.

"I was there in the stand as usual, it's not acceptable what's been created, over nothing. I understand that in the football world there are ups and downs, positives and negatives but what Harry receives has gone far beyond "football."

Harry Maguire's mom also praised her son's ability to take criticism on the chest. However, she demands a line to be drawn somewhere so that no other player has to go through the same. Zoe Maguire went on to add the following:

"For me seeing him go through what he's going through is not ok. I would hate to have to see any other parents or players go through this in the future, especially the young boys and girls breaking through the ranks today. Harry has a massive heart and it's a good job he's mentally strong and can handle it as others may not be able too. I wish this sort of abuse on nobody!"

Harry Maguire has had a torrid start to the 2023-24 season for Manchester United

The 2023-24 season has not started well as far as Harry Maguire is concerned. Even before the start of the new season, manager Erik ten Hag decided to strip Maguire of Manchester United captaincy and gave it to Bruno Fernandes.

Maguire has also lost his place in the starting XI with the England defender now being behind Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof in the pecking order.

Harry Maguire has only played once in the Premier League so far this season for Manchester United. He came on as a second-half substitute to replace the injured Martinez against Arsenal. United, meanwhile, did not end the game well as the Gunners scored two goals in injury-time to secure a comeback 3-1 victory.

It is also worth mentioning that Harry Maguire was expected to leave Old Trafford this summer and join West Ham United. The defender, however, failed to get the move over the line.