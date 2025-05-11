“Disgracing Messi everyday”, “Owners are not serious” - Fans furious as Inter Miami suffer 4-1 loss to Minnesota despite Lionel Messi scoring

Inter Miami fans have been left frustrated after Lionel Messi and his teammates suffered a 4-1 defeat against Minnesota United away from home. The Herons suffered a fourth defeat in their last five games, with the result leaving them fourth in the Eastern Conference.

Head coach Javier Mascherano expressed his frustration with how things have turned out during the week and trialled a new system against Minnesota United. With Luis Suarez unavailable for the encounter, he went with captain Lionel Messi in a false nine role, with Telasco Segovia and Benjamin Cremaschi supporting him.

Inter Miami sought to build on a big 4-1 win over New York Red Bulls in their most recent MLS game in their first-ever visit to Minnesota United. Their hosts were on a run of two successive wins and defeated Lionel Messi's team to rise up to second in the Western Conference.

Former Barcelona man Messi was on target for his side, but could not prevent them from falling to a heavy defeat in Minnesota. The Inter Miami fans were unhappy with the performance of their team, and they took to X to air their grievances. A fan asked the club to sack the coach and make signings, as the team keeps disgracing Messi.

"Sack the coach and sign new defenders. Y'all are just disgracing Messi everyday wtf", they wrote.

Another fan opined that Messi is the only thing keeping the side from finishing bottom of the log.

"Without Messi, this team would finish last in the league", they wrote.

A fan simply asked that the coach be sacked.

Another fan questioned the presence of a rearguard in the team.

"Lol is there a defense & a goalkeeper in this team?🤣," they asked.

A fan asked the club to sell all of its veterans, bar Messi, and get rid of its South American players.

"Sell every player above the age of 30 except messi and get rid of most of these slow ass South Americans", they wrote.

A rival fan expressed their satisfaction with the result by laughing.

"LETS ALL LAUGH AT INTER MIAMI🤣🤣🤣🤣", they posted.

A fan blamed the owners, pointing out that Messi needs to leave soon as they do not match his ambition.

"The owners are not serious. It is time Messi leaves", they wrote.

Lionel Messi had an impressive showing in Minnesota but often found his teammates on different wavelengths. He created four chances, more than any other player on either side in the game.

Messi won only one ground duel and made one recovery during the game, maintaining an 87% pass accuracy. He also attempted five shots in the game and featured for the entirety of the game.

Lionel Messi, Inter Miami suffer crushing defeat in MLS

Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates were on the receiving end of a thrashing at the hands of MInnesota United. The Herons suffered a 4-1 defeat away from home for a fourth defeat in their last five games.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane opened the scoring for the home side in the 32nd minute before Anthony Markanich added a second just before half-time. Lionel Messi pulled one back for his side just three minutes into the second half with a fine effort froma Jordi Alba assist.

Inter Miami star Marcelo Weigandt conceded an own goal in the 68th minute before Robin Lod scored for Minnesota United two minutes later. The Herons had 73% of the ball but created only 0.36 xG in the encounter, as the absence of Suarez was keenly felt in the encounter. Their hosts created 0.94 xG and held on to claim all three points at home.

