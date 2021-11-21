“Disgusting and disgraceful” – Jamie Carragher publicly slams “scandalous” Manchester United stars after defeat to “awful” Watford 

Manchester United resumed the season after the international break with a humiliating 4-1 loss to Watford at Vicarage Road. Josh King opened the scoring in the 27th minute after Watford missed a penalty early on, while Ismaila Sarr scored the second before half-time.

With Van de Beek coming on as a super-sub and pulling one back for Manchester United, some fans may have believed a comeback was on the way. However, captain Harry Maguire received marching orders after two yellow cards and injury time goals from Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis shattered their dreams.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 😞 Bruno Fernandes has gone eight league games without a goal, his worst run since January-April 2018 (9 matches for Sporting CP) 😞 Bruno Fernandes has gone eight league games without a goal, his worst run since January-April 2018 (9 matches for Sporting CP)

The shocking display led former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher to slam the side on Sky Sports after the game:

“I don’t care what anyone tells me, but Manchester United have quality players. You can’t lose to Watford 4-1. No matter how your manager has set you up, how well his tactics are or whether those players respect him, those players and some of the performances they’ve given this season have been disgraceful.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 😱 Manchester United’s last 7 Premier League matches:



❌ 0-1 Villa

🤝 1-1 Everton

❌ 2-4 Leicester

❌ 0-5 Liverpool

✅ 3-0 Tottenham

❌ 0-2 Man City

❌ 1-4 Watford



😬 That is a lot of goals conceded… 😱 Manchester United’s last 7 Premier League matches:❌ 0-1 Villa🤝 1-1 Everton❌ 2-4 Leicester ❌ 0-5 Liverpool✅ 3-0 Tottenham❌ 0-2 Man City❌ 1-4 Watford 😬 That is a lot of goals conceded…

“That is one of the most expensive squads in world football. One of the highest paid squads in world football and Watford are pretty awful. I watched a lot of them this season and to lose there 4-1 is absolutely disgusting and disgraceful by some of those players. What some of those players performed this season have been scandalous.”

We can turn this around: Manchester United manager Solskjaer insists

Watford v Manchester United - Premier League

While reports have carried the damning news that Manchester United have called an emergency board meeting to sack Solskjaer, the manager insists that he's capable of turning things around:

"I always have belief in myself. Of course, at the minute it's a difficult time for us. I can see, I can trust every single one out there to give their all. The staff are fantastic. But the results are difficult. I believe we can turn this around.

"I need to get the players to perform better, that's my responsibility, that's the biggest thing now. They’re so disappointed, they’re working, they're trying to find their confidence back."

Manchester United are now seventh in the Premier League table and have lost four of their last five league games.

