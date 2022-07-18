“Dislike the way we’ve handled Frenkie’s situation” - De Jong sparks controversy by liking comment as Barcelona exit edges closer

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong's latest Instagram activity has sparked further controversy surrounding his transfer.

The Dutchman has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United. The Catalan giants have reportedly reached an agreement with the Red Devils for a sale, but the deal is yet to come to fruition.

According to the Daily Mail, there is a £71.5m agreement between both parties for a deal this summer. But due to the £17m that he is owed in wages, De Jong is refusing to leave the Camp Nou outfit.

It is believed that Barca's failure to pay him part of his wages is a major reason why the deal is stalling. The former Ajax midfielder's latest reaction to an Instagram comment adds further weight to that claim.

@ActualiteBarca has shared a screengrab on Twitter, as shown below:

Actualité - Barça @ActualiteBarca Actualité - Barça @ActualiteBarca

Depuis, il a retiré son like. Frenkie de Jong a liké un commentaire démontrant sa déception quant à la gestion par le club de sa situation.Depuis, il a retiré son like. Frenkie de Jong a liké un commentaire démontrant sa déception quant à la gestion par le club de sa situation.Depuis, il a retiré son like.🇳🇱 https://t.co/s3q5UrAbhg Il a liké un commentaire sous un post qui expliquait: « Frenkie de Jong veut rester, il est impossible pour lui de partir. C’est son club de rêve et il a déjà planifié sa vie à Barcelone. » twitter.com/ActualiteBarca… Il a liké un commentaire sous un post qui expliquait: « Frenkie de Jong veut rester, il est impossible pour lui de partir. C’est son club de rêve et il a déjà planifié sa vie à Barcelone. » twitter.com/ActualiteBarca…

The tweet above shows De Jong liking a comment that indicates a fan's disappointment at how the club has handled the transfer saga. The 'Like' from the 25-year-old midfielder has since been removed.

It could either be a mistake on De Jong's part or an impulsive reaction to his situation at Camp Nou. Nevertheless, it has given people a lot to talk about, considering his proposed move to United seems to be stalled at the moment.

The Dutch midfielder has had an eventful run at Camp Nou so far. He has 13 goals and 17 assists to his name in his 138 appearances for the Catalans across all competitions.

Frenkie de Jong could leave Barcelona for Bayern Munich

As per a report from Spanish outlet Sport (h/t Metro), De Jong is open to the idea of leaving Barcelona and joining Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

The Netherlands international is yet to overtly express any desire to leave the Blaugrana, but an exit is possible this summer. His big salary package is something Barcelona could do without at the moment.

However, the relationship between Barcelona and the Bavarian giants has seemingly 'soured' after Robert Lewandowski's transfer this summer.

De Jong is also averse to the idea of playing for Chelsea in the Premier League but could be convinced by a 'sensational' offer from their side.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC 🤙 Raphinha wore an 'R' necklace during his Barcelona unveiling. His idol Ronaldinho did the same thing Raphinha wore an 'R' necklace during his Barcelona unveiling. His idol Ronaldinho did the same thing 🇧🇷🤙 https://t.co/rV4rNIWeCQ

De Jong has traveled with Barça for their pre-season tour of the United States of America. The saga seems to have no end, with Barca signing players such as Raphinha and Lewandowski for big amounts despite owing De Jong a considerable sum in wages

Such a situation is bound to frustrate those on United's side, and perhaps the player himself. It remains to be seen what happens with De Jong in the near future. With so many moving wheels in the story, it is hard to guess which team's colors the Dutchman will be donning come the end of this window.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far