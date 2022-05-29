"Disrespectful to Real Madrid" - Rio Ferdinand hits back at Michael Owen for his comments about Liverpool after Champions League final

Liverpool fell to a 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final in Paris on Saturday.

Despite the loss, former Reds striker Michael Owen insisted that Jurgen Klopp's men are the best team in Europe, but Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand disagreed.

“I still think they’re the best team in Europe, I really do,” Owen told BT Sport after the match. “On other occasions, they’d be getting their name etched in the trophy.”

BBC Breaking News @BBCBreaking Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League final thanks to second-half goal from Vinicius Jr – reaction here bbc.in/3LUN8pJ Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League final thanks to second-half goal from Vinicius Jr – reaction here bbc.in/3LUN8pJ

Ferdinand, though, retorted:

“How can you say they’re the best team in Europe? They’ve just lost the league and the Champions League final."

Owen went on to say that Jurgen Klopp's men have had an outstanding season and remain the 'team to beat'. Ferdinand, though, begs to differ, saying it'd be a disrespect to Madrid, as the Reds needed to get their hands on the big trophies to be called the best team in Europe.

“I don’t think they’re the best team in Europe,” the former Manchester United centre-back said. “I think you’ve got to win the biggest trophies to be considered the best. They’re an unbelievably exciting team. The points tally they’ve got in the league, the consistency in which they’ve playedl they’ve competed in every single game available to them."

BBC Sport @BBCSport



Read more



#BBCFootball #UCLfinal #LIVRMA Liverpool have called for an investigation into the "unacceptable issues" faced by fans which led to their Champions League final against Real Madrid being delayed.Read more Liverpool have called for an investigation into the "unacceptable issues" faced by fans which led to their Champions League final against Real Madrid being delayed.Read more ⬇️#BBCFootball #UCLfinal #LIVRMA

“But you’ve got to get your hands on the big trophies to be called outright the best team in Europe. I don’t think they’ll be considered that, and it would be disrespectful to Real Madrid to say that. They’ve just beaten all our top three teams in our leaguel they’ve got rid of them and got their hands on that trophy," added Ferdinand.

Madrid beat Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool in consecutive rounds to win a record-extending 14th Champions League title.

What's next for Liverpool following Champions League final loss to Real Madrid?

Real Madrid are European champions for the 14th time.

Despite the European heartbreak, the Reds have had an amazing season, putting up a serious fight for the Premier League title and claiming the FA Cup and Carling Cup. Up next, they'll look forward to reinforcing their squad ahead of the new campaign.

It promises to be a massive transfer window for the Merseysiders this summer, with Mohamed Salah yet to extend his contract and Sadio Mane being linked with a Bayern Munich move. It remains to be seen how if the Reds keep hold of the two stars this summer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav