"Disrespects millions of Madridistas" - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti slams LaLiga chief Javier Tebas for recent 'crying club' claim

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has slammed LaLiga president Javier Tebas for his recent comments about his side. The league president has verbally attacked the Spanish giants and labeled them a 'crying club.'

At a recent press conference, the Italian manager slammed Tebas for his comments directed at the reigning Spanish and European champions, saying (via Managing Madrid):

“Tebas talks too much about Real Madrid and disrespects millions of Madridistas, There are more important issues in Spanish football and the La Liga president should focus on solving them.”

Los Blancos entered a war of wards with Spanish football organizers after they pointed out a handful of controversial decisions that went against them.

The Spanish giants remain in contention to defend their LaLiga crown and also face Real Sociedad tomorrow in the Copa del Rey tomorrow (February 26). Carlo Ancelotti's side is unbeaten in their last five games, having won three and drawn two.

"After 40 years of football, I understand something" - Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti on shutting up critics

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has responded to his critics in a recent interview after his side's impressive run of form. The Spanish giants are back to their irresistible best and look poised to retain their LaLiga and UEFA Champions League crowns at the end of the season.

In a recent interview, the Italian tactician discussed shutting up his critics following his side's recent dominant performances, telling the press (via Managing Madrid):

“It’s a problem of seniority. We veterans are like grandparents who sometimes get tired of talking every day. Some people are tired of seeing my face every day. I understand that, but the grandfather, the veteran? I consider myself a child, I have the enthusiasm of a child."

"Age alone condemns me. Young people can’t have experience, it only comes with time. It’s not the only thing. It’s also knowledge. But after 40 years of football, I understand something.”

Carlo Ancelotti is one of the most successful managers in Real Madrid's illustrious history. He has won three UEFA Champions League trophies, two LaLigas, and two Copa del Rey titles with the club.

