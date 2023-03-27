“Diving king” - Cristiano Ronaldo gets brutally trolled as he’s booked for diving in Portugal vs Luxembourg clash

Apart from scoring a brace, Cristiano Ronaldo also picked up a yellow card during the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying clash against Luxembourg. The booking was a result of simulation as fans on Twitter trolled the number 7 for diving.

Ronaldo opened the scoring for Roberto Martinez's side in the ninth minute as he struck home from close range after being played the ball by Nuno Mendes. Joao Felix scored a stunning effort six minutes later before Bernardo Silva headed in Portugal's third goal in the 18th minute of the match. Ronaldo completed his brace in the 31st minute from a Bruno Fernandes pass.

Before being substituted for Goncalo Ramos in the second half, Ronaldo was booked for diving. After nutmegging a Luxembourg defender, Ronaldo tried to initiate contact and went down. The referee booked the five-time Ballon d'Or winner for play-acting.

Fans on Twitter had a field day after the incident as one wrote:

"Yellow card for Ronaldo. Diving king. WTF are you diving against Luxembourg."

Another fan claimed:

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Cristiano Ronaldo was booked during Portugal vs. Luxembourg:

PJ @Princechi01 WTF are you diving against Luxembourg Yellow card for Ronaldo. Diving kingWTF are you diving against Luxembourg Yellow card for Ronaldo. Diving king 😂 WTF are you diving against Luxembourg

M10 @HereForMessi10 @piersmorgan Ronaldo got Yellow Card against Luxmdndndn LOL @piersmorgan Ronaldo got Yellow Card against Luxmdndndn LOL

Sports fan#Lm8 @BgmiaccSubha acting #pendu#cr7 Yellow card for Ronaldoacting #pendu#cr7 Yellow card for Ronaldo 😅😅 acting #pendu#cr7

LifeOfKlenam👩🏻✈️ @Annette_klenam Yellow card for Ronaldo sen? Yellow card for Ronaldo sen?😂

Mahesh @chatmahi #EURO2024Qualifiers Ronaldo just received a yellow card for diving (the opponent player didn't even touch him). This against Luxembourg and with Portugal 4-0 up. One thing is undeniable, he's hungry for goals like no one else. Ronaldo just received a yellow card for diving (the opponent player didn't even touch him). This against Luxembourg and with Portugal 4-0 up. One thing is undeniable, he's hungry for goals like no one else. 😂 #EURO2024Qualifiers

Liverpool legend names one area in which Jay Jay Okocha was better than Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is a skill master in his own right. Liverpool legend John Barnes, though, believes Jay Jay Okocha was more naturally gifted than both the Portugal captain and Lionel Messi.

Speaking about the Nigerian attacker, Barnes recently said told SuperSport:

“About Jay-Jay, formerly he was in Paris [PSG] when he was young and no one really knew about him, then he came here [England] in the last part of his career. If he had come as a 19, 20, 21-year-old it could not have gone any better.”

Barnes added:

“When you talk of two of the most naturally gifted skilful players, the most skilful player in the world, there are two, Ronaldinho and Jay-Jay Okocha, who is naturally the most skillful player because the things he does on the football field are what you do in the playground, what you do in training you aren’t supposed to do in matches. He does it better than [Lionel] Messi, [Cristiano] Ronaldo, anyone in terms of pure skill.”

While Okocha was certainly a master of skills, the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have had far more glittering careers.

Poll : 0 votes