Divock Origi sends heartfelt message to former boss Jurgen Klopp after his Liverpool exit

Former Liverpool striker Divock Origi has penned a heartfelt tribute to former manager Jürgen Klopp after his exit from the Premier League outfit. The German manager left Anfield at the end of the 2023-24 season after spending nine years in charge of the club.

Klopp became Liverpool boss in 2015, a year after Origi joined the club from French outfit Lille. The Belgian striker was back on loan at the French side when Klopp arrived at Anfield, and only began to play for the club in the 2015-16 season after his season-long loan.

Divock Origi immediately joined up with the Reds' squad for pre-season, where he impressed and was allowed to remain with the squad. The then-youngster scored five goals in 16 league appearances for Klopp's side but struggled after picking up a severe ankle injury at the end of the season.

Trending

Jurgen Klopp gave the striker his debut at the club, and he has not forgotten the role of the German tactician in his career. He took to Instagram to send his wishes to the manager after his final game in charge of the Reds.

“Forever grateful Klopp, what a legacy you’ve built.”

Origi famously scored the 'corner taken quickly' goal that saw the Reds knock Barcelona out en route to winning the UEFA Champions League in 2019. He also scored in the final, becoming only the second Belgian player to do so.

Now on the books of AC Milan, Divock Origi won the Premier League in his time at Anfield, as well as the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. He also won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in his time on Merseyside.

Liverpool open talks to sign Ligue 1 midfielder after Jurgen Klopp exit - Reports

Liverpool have begun talks with OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, who they have held an interest in for at least a year. Tuttojuve have reported talks between both parties as the Reds look to add quality to their midfield this summer.

The Reds were interested in France international Thuram after impressing in 2022-23, but then-manager Jurgen Klopp prioritised other players over him. The midfielder has now returned to being a target for the English side after Klopp's exit from the club.

The exit of Thiago Alcantara for free has left the Liverpool midfield needing cover ahead of Arne Slot arriving, and they are keen on Thuram. The Frenchman is set to see his contract at Nice expire at the end of the 2024-25 season, making him available for a cut-price deal.