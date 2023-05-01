“Do not ask me” – When Rangers legend’s model daughter with own TV show admitted how she didn’t like football

Rangers legend Claudio Caniggia's daughter Charlotte once admitted that she doesn't like football. Caniggia is a bona fide legend of the game. He represented the Argentina national team 50 times during his career, scoring 16 goals.

Caniggia represented clubs like Atalanta, Benfica, AS Roma, River Plate, and alongside Rangers during his storied career. His partnership with fellow legendary Argentine striker Gabriel Batistuta is still fondly remembered by fans.

However, Claudio's daughter Charlotte Caniggia is not a fan of the beautiful game. She is a media personality and social media influencer, with around 2 million combined followers on TikTok and Instagram.

Charlotte once claimed that she doesn't like football, saying (via Daily Star):

"Do not ask me about football, I do not know anything about that, I do not like it."

Charlotte has featured on the Argentinian version of Celebrity Masterchef, as well as MTV's Acapulco Shore, inspired by the Jersey Shore series.

"It will be the biggest rebuild this club has seen in a number of years" - Rangers boss promises summer rebuild

Rangers were recently defeated by arch-rivals Celtic in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup. They have also underperformed in the SPL this season as the Glasgow-based club trail Celtic by a massive margin of 13 points after 33 matches.

The season has been far from ideal for them and manager Michael Beale suggested that the club could be set for a massive rebuild in the summer transfer window. Speaking to the media after the semi-final loss against Celtic, Beale said (via Sky Sports):

"I think it's clear come the end of the season when it's written we haven't been able to produce. It will be the biggest rebuild this club has seen in a number of years. You have to be respectful, you come in and you know changes will be made, every time you come to a press conference people ask you about it."

Beale's side will return to action on May 7. They will take on Aberdeen in the ongoing second phase of the Scottish Premiership.

