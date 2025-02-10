“Do you have a d**k?” - Barcelona women’s star’s alleged statement at opponent during derby puts her at risk of legal action as details emerge

Barcelona Femeni star Mapi Leon is facing the risk of legal action after her reported controversial statement to an Espanyol women's star Daniela Caracas during their clash on Sunday, February 9. Leon was also seen touching Caracas' private parts inappropriately during the game.

On February 9, Barcelona Femeni beat RCD Espanyol 2-0 in a Liga F fixture with Caroline Graham Hansen and Salma Paralluelo scoring the goals. The player under scrutiny, Mapi Leon, played for the entire 90 minutes while Espanyol's Daniela Caracas was subbed off in the 82nd minute due to a yellow card.

Around the 15th minute of the game, Leon reportedly touched Caracas in a sensitive area without her consent and said inappropriate things to the latter. The incident took place when Leon and Caracas clashed while the latter was defending a set piece. Espanyol has issued an official statement condemning Leon's actions and threatened legal action if Caracas wishes.

According to Spanish outlet ES Diario, Mapi Leon reportedly told Caracas:

"Do you have a d**k?"

Mapi Leon is one of the most prominent players in Barcelona Femeni who has led the side to five league titles and three UEFA Women's Champions League titles. The Spanish defender was also a part of the Barca Femeni squad that won the first treble in club history in women's football. Leon has appeared in 264 games for the Catalan side over eight seasons.

Espanyol issues statement against Barcelona Femeni condemning social media reaction directed at Daniela Caracas

Apart from threatening legal action and condemning Barcelona Femeni defender Mapi Leon, Espanyol also spoke against the abusive social media reaction to the reported incident.

"In addition to what happened on the pitch, there is also the regrettable reaction on social media, where our player has been the target of insults from hundreds of profiles. We are concerned that, instead of focusing on the act itself, part of the media attention has been diverted to other issues unrelated to the seriousness of the action," the statement said (via Daily Mail)

"At RCD Espanyol we defend our player and condemn any act that threatens the integrity of female footballers on the pitch. We firmly believe in respect and sportsmanship as fundamental values of football and we hope that these types of situations are treated with the seriousness they deserve," it added.

Barcelona Femeni are currently 51 points strong at the top of the Liga F table with Real Madrid Femenino five points behind them (46 points) at the second place. Espanyol are 13th in the table with 18 points.

