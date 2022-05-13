“Do you even watch football?” – Fans react furiously after feeling Cristiano Ronaldo was ‘robbed’ off Premier League Player of the Season nomination

Fans have reacted furiously to the news that Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Season award.

The shortlist has been made to crown the Premier League's best player for the 2021/2022 campaign.

Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Joao Cancelo, Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold and Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min all make the list.

As do Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka, Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse and West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen.

But fans have taken gripe with the exclusion of Ronaldo, who has been in fine goalscoring form for Manchester United this season.

The 37-year-old has turned back the years for the Red Devils in what has been a difficult season for the side.

He has managed 18 goals in 30 appearances and sits third in the Premier League top scorer charts.

Here are some reactions from Twitter of fans venting their frustrations with Ronaldo not having been nominated for the Player of the Season award:

Does Cristiano Ronaldo deserve a nomination?

The Portguese star is shining in a woeful season for United

Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the few positives at Old Trafford this season as he continues to have an impact even at the age of 37.

There were many doubts over the likely contribution the veteran forward would have when he returned to Manchester United last summer.

But he has been the side's best player, saving the Red Devils from further dissaray on numerous occasions.

Not only has he been remarkable in front of goal but he has shown his strength of character having dealt with a devastating ordeal off the field.

His baby boy sadly passed away in April but the Portuguese star still returned to his goalscoring best.

Ronaldo has scored two Premier League hat-tricks this season and the one he managed against Tottenham in February means he is now the record goalscorer in football history.

The fact that he is rivaling the likes of Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min at the top of the scoring charts speaks volumes.

But Manchester United's demoralizing season may have played a part in why Cristiano Ronaldo is not up for nomination.

Given that the Red Devils have exited all cup competitions and won't finish in the top four, it will be a bit difficult to give the side much credit this season.

There was also a period where Ronaldo went 10 Premier League matches without a goal at the start of the year.

Nevertheless, the debate over his omittance will continue, especially considering he has won two Premier League player of the month awards this season.

Edited by Nived Zenith