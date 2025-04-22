“Do what has got you there” - Rio Ferdinand offers advice to struggling Manchester United star following ‘damaged’ criticism

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has offered advice to struggling striker Rasmus Hojlund on how to regain his confidence. The Danish forward is going through a rough patch this season, having scored only three goals in the Premier League so far.

In the Red Devils' latest league fixture against the Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, April 20, Hojlund's performance was not up to the mark, as the side lost 1-0. Following the game, football pundit Alan Shearer tagged him as a 'damaged player'. He said (via Daily Mail):

"I'm looking at a damaged player in Hojlund. I think he wasn't ready and isn't ready to lead the line at a club like Manchester United."

However, Ferdinand, who was highly successful during his stint at Old Trafford, did not sound critical. He instead chose to give some useful advice to the forward. The former defender said in the Rio Present podcast (via Daily Mail):

"That's the one big thing I would say to any player struggling for confidence. Strip it back, simplify and do what has got you there."

Ferdinand also pointed out some technical shortcomings. One of them was failing to communicate properly with the wingers and ensure where he got the ball.

"He's got to get hold of the winger and say "this is what I need. When you're in these positions this is what I'd like," Ferdinand added.

Rasmus Hojlund has had a tough season. He joined the club in 2023 under Erik ten Hag, and while his initial days were promising, he has since fallen off at Manchester United. In his first season, he scored 10 goals in 30 Premier League appearances.

However, the current season has seen him score just three league goals. However, Hojlund has been a little better in the UEFA Europa League, with five goals in 12 outings in the continental competition, along with three assists.

Manchester United and their poor attacking form in the Premier League

Manchester United are undergoing a transitional period under new head coach Ruben Amorim. However, the form of certain players has raised eyebrows. Forwards Joshua Zirkzee (currently injured) and Rasmus Hojlund have added a combined six goals in the Premier League.

Skipper Bruno Fernandes is their top scorer in the league with eight goals, with the side scoring just 38 times in the English top flight this term. On the other hand, they have conceded 46.

Injuries to key players have also adversely affected United's already dismal 2024-25 campaign. And while the team have made it to the UEFA Europa League semifinal, they are still far from a functional unit that produces consistent results.

