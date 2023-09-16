"Do I want to see that every weekend? No" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp delivers honest verdict on win against Wolves

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made an honest admission after his side came from behind to seal a hard-fought 3-1 triumph over Wolves in the Premier League today (September 16).

The German acknowledged that he did not pick the ideal team for the match, but he insisted he was happy with the result.

Liverpool's fifth Premier League game of the season saw them travel to the Molineux Stadium to take on Wolves. A sloppy start from the Reds allowed the hosts to draw first blood via a Hwang Hee-chan strike at the seventh-minute mark.

However, Cody Gakpo equaled the score with his confidence-restoring goal shortly after the restart before late strikes from Andy Robertson and an own goal from Hugo Bueno ensured that the Reds secured all three points.

Speaking after the game, Jurgen Klopp explained that his men did not start the game properly and explained why his team selection was far from perfect.

"We have to play better than we did in the first-half. We did in the second which was the best moment to react. In the first half, we had some problems physically, we weren't sharp, we weren't right. We tried to find out who's ready [after the international break] and it was not a perfect choice," the German told TNT Sports.

"The best news was it was over and I thought we cannot play worse. That's why we changed pretty much everything in the second-half, tactically and physically. Well, the good thing about that first half was the second half couldn’t have been as bad as that, so we obviously wanted to start differently, but there were low energy levels," he added.

Jurgen Klopp said that even though he was satisfied with the result, he would not like to see his side winning games in such a manner every weekend.

"We changed the system around. We had some more speed up front, more speed in midfield and we controlled the game better. The first half was really bad, and the second half was really good. Do I want to see that every weekend? No, but for now I’ll take it," he said.

What is next for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool?

Another important victory for Liverpool

Following today's important victory against Wolves, Liverpool will now switch their focus to the Europa League where they will take on LASK in their opening fixture next week on Thursday (September 21).

They will then return to the Premier League and continue their title charge when they host West Ham United at Anfield on September 24 before playing their first EFL Cup fixture against Leicester City on September 28.

As it stands, Jurgen Klopp's men occupy the second position in the league table with 13 points. That is just two points below Manchester City, who sit at the top of the rankings.