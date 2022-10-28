"Do you know who has the most chance?" - Manchester City forward reveals what Pep Guardiola told his players about 2022 FIFA World Cup favorites

Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez has revealed that Pep Guardiola considers Argentina the favorites to lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar, which is scheduled to start next month.

Argentina, who are currently ranked third in the world, are said to be one of the top contenders to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to their recent form. Lionel Scaloni's side ended their 28-year Copa America drought last year and are currently on a 35-match unbeaten run.

La Albiceleste are scheduled to open the quadrennial tournament with a Group C match against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (22 November). Poland and Mexico are the other two teams in their group.

Gastón Edul @gastonedul

Ahora ampliamos en Esta es una gran parte de la lista preliminar de la Selección Argentina para Qatar 2022.Ahora ampliamos en instagram.com/gastonedul Esta es una gran parte de la lista preliminar de la Selección Argentina para Qatar 2022. Ahora ampliamos en instagram.com/gastonedul https://t.co/JDnMUFr94I

Speaking to ESPN Argentina (via Albiceleste Talk), Alvarez claimed that Guardiola pointed to him while discussing the potential winners of the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup. He said:

"When it was one of my first days at City. There were Portugueses, Rodri and Pep were talking about who could win the World Cup. They said Portugal, France, etc. I didn't say anything. And Pep told them, 'Do you know who has the most chance?' And he pointed to me."

With Lionel Messi leading the charge in his final FIFA World Cup, Argentina are expected to extend their unbeaten streak next month. Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala, Emiliano Martinez, and Rodrigo De Paul will aim to help Messi in his quest to end the nation's 36-year World Cup drought.

Argentina, the two-time world champions, were knocked out of the last 16 stage in 2018 after finishing as runners-up in Brazil eight years ago.

Lionel Messi opines on Argentina's chances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Speaking to DirecTV Sports (via ESPN), Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi insisted that Argentina are feeling confident as a team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner said:

"Today, we are doing well and people are excited and think that we will come back with the cup but it is not like that. The World Cup is very difficult, many things have to happen [to win it], not only that we are doing well, many things that can leave you out."

He continued:

"There are many teams that want the same as us and that are doing well. We are eager, we are going to fight, we are not afraid of anyone because we are ready to play against anyone, but with peace of mind."

Argentina are scheduled to lock horns with the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (16 November) in their final warm-up match.

Poll : 0 votes