"Do you know the rules?" - Bruno Fernandes hits back at reporter for saying Athletic Club star didn't deserve red card against Manchester United

Manchester United skipper has hit back at a journalist for suggesting that Athletic Bilbao's Dani Vivian didn't deserve the red card. The incident occurred on Thursday, May 1, during the UEFA Europa League semifinal first leg at San Mames.

The Red Devils took the lead against the run of play through Casemiro in the 30th minute. Two minutes later, Vivian brought down Rasmus Hojlund in the box.

While referee Espen Eskas initially didn't give the penalty, he reversed his decision following an intervention from VAR, and even handed Vivian his marching orders. Bruno Fernandes doubled the score from the spot and scored his second of the night in the 45th minute to help Manchester United pick up a 3-0 win.

After the game, a journalist suggested that the decision from Eskas was too harsh, stating:

"I think it could've been a penalty, but no it wasn't a red card."

Fernandes, of course, was having none of it and explained why the red card was the correct decision.

"Why wasn't it a red card? Do you know the rules? If he tries to tackle with his feet, it's a yellow card. If he pushes him or does it with his hand, it has to be a red card," said Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has been decisive once again for a struggling Manchester United team this season. The Portuguese maestro has registered 19 goals and 18 assists from 52 games across competitions.

Manchester United eyeing a Ipswich Town striker: Reports

Liam Delap

Manchester United are interested in Liam Delap, according to GIVEMESPORT. The English striker has been in fine form for Ipswich Town this season, registering 12 goals from 36 games.

With the Suffolk club already relegated from the Premier League, Delap is expected to jump ship this summer. The Red Devils are in dire need of a new striker and have the 22-year-old on their wish list.

Speaking on the Inside United podcast, The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell suggested that Delap is also open to a move to Old Trafford.

“I think he’d certainly be open to it. He’s obviously been in Manchester previously with Man City, so those connections are still there. Jason Wilcox was academy director when they [City] signed Delap, so you’ve got that connection as well. I think United would certainly present a compelling case for him to join,” said Whitwell.

Manchester United next face Brentford on Sunday, May 4, in the Premier League.

