"Do not let any players go until they’re done" - Kevin Campbell sends transfer message to Liverpool after big-money arrival of Luiz Dias

Former Everton striker Kevin Campbell believes Liverpool should avoid selling any of their forwards in the summer, even after the arrival of Luis Diaz. The Reds signed the Portuguese in the January transfer window for around £49 million from Porto.

Many believe Diaz has been signed as an eventual replacement for Sadio Mane at Anfield. The Senegalese, along with Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, is in the final 18 months of his contract with the Reds.

Luis Diaz is a RED #VamosLuis The moment you’ve been waiting for…Luis Diaz is a RED The moment you’ve been waiting for…Luis Diaz is a RED 🔴 #VamosLuis https://t.co/wl9koUlPgl

The arrival of Diaz could make Liverpool consider selling Mane in the summer. According to Campbell, even Firmino could be one of the forwards to make way. Speaking on Football Insider about any potential exit from Anfield, Campbell said:

"Maybe they’re preparing for one of them to leave. There is some serious contract dealings to do this year. The contract dealings will likely be resolved one way or another by the end of the season. The club might be open to one leaving now that Diaz has arrived."

Campbell went on to praise Diogo Jota, pointing out the competition for places in the Reds' squad. He said:

“Jota has proven himself to be a class act. He has shown that he can be a really good replacement for one of them, and when you add Diaz to that mix, there is real competition for places."

He added:

“When you have a team like Liverpool’s, you do not let any players go until they’re done. They have depth right now. If they let a Mane or a Firmino go in the summer, they’d be taking a chance.”

Could Liverpool make changes to their front three in the summer?

In addition to Salah, Mane, Firmino and Jota, Liverpool also have Divock Origi, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino in their frontline. They have now added Diaz, so a few of the attackers could leave in the summer.

Origi was rumoured to be moving out of the club in January. However, manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly asked him to stay, as Salah and Mane were on national duty at the AFCON.

Minamino was also linked with Leeds United, but a deal failed to materialise.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: The futures of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are less than certain. Others, such as Joe Gomez and Neco Williams, may need to make tough decisions too. @neiljonesgoal] NEW: The futures of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are less than certain. Others, such as Joe Gomez and Neco Williams, may need to make tough decisions too. #awlive 🚨 NEW: The futures of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are less than certain. Others, such as Joe Gomez and Neco Williams, may need to make tough decisions too. #awlive [@neiljonesgoal] https://t.co/ynXIfuqHv5

Meanwhile, Firmino seems to have become a second-choice striker at the club, thanks to Jota's impressive performances. The Brazilian is rumoured to be looking for an exit as well in the summer.

The Reds also tried to sign Fabio Carvalho in the January transfer window. However, the deal broke down in the final few minutes of deadline day, but they could go for him again in the summer.

Hence, it looks likely that a big overhaul could be expected in the club's frontline in the summer.

