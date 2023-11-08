"Do you miss me?" - Alexis Mac Allister responds to Liverpool star's cheeky 'cute baby' jibe on Instagram 

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has responded to Darwin Nunez's comment on his social media post after the Uruguayan striker called him a 'cute baby'.

Famous barber Christian Gomez recently took to Instagram and uploaded a video of Mac Allister after his haircut. As the video clip was uploaded on Instagram, Darwin Nunez quickly made a hilarious comment on Allister's haircut. He wrote:

"What a cute baby hahaha"

The Argentine midfielder also didn't hold back as he quickly replied to the comment by asking Nunez if he misses him:

"What's going on? Do you miss me?"

Darwin Nunez's comment

The Reds, meanwhile, played a 1-1 draw against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road last week. Tahith Chong broke the deadlock in the 80th minute with a counterattack. However, An added time header by Luis Diaz (90+5') helped Liverpool secure a draw.

Alexis Mac Allister and Darwin Nunez, both started the game for the Reds but failed to leave an impact. The Uruguayan forward had a passing accuracy of 64% and also failed to score despite taking nine shots. He missed a glorious chance from point-blank range in an open goal.

On the other side, Allister had a passing accuracy of 85% but he only managed to win three out of the 10 duels.

Roberto Firmino makes huge claim about Liverpool

Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has claimed that the Anfield outfit was the best team in the club from 2018 to 2020.

Jurgen Klopp's side defeated Premier League rivals, Tottenham Hotspur (2-0) in the final of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League. Moreover, the Reds also broke the 30-year drought after they won the 2019-20 season of the Premier League, accumulating 99 points.

Recalling the triumph moments, the Brazilian football star said that Liverpool was in their peak form during the time, saying (via the Daily Mail):

"It's no secret to anyone. We'd conquered Europe, we conquered the world, but something was missing: we still hadn't conquered England, and that Premier League trophy was the one the fans wanted most of all."

"I have no doubts that we were the best in the world during the period that spanned from the end of the 2017–18 season until March 2020, when the planet came to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic."

Firmino joined Liverpool in 2015 from the German side, TSG Hoffenheim. He went on record 111 goals and 79 assists from the Reds in 362 appearances, before leaving England in the summer of 2023. He then joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli on a free transfer.