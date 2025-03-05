"Do you really think that if Lionel Messi had spent 25 years at Roma...he would have won all those" - Francesco Totti makes Ballon d'Or claim

Francesco Totti has made a Ballon d'Or claim while namechecking Lionel Messi. The Italian football legend spent his entire career at Roma, playing 25 years in the Giallorossi shirt.

Speaking on the Viva El Futbol Podcast, Totti explained why he had never considered leaving Roma despite overtures from teams such as Real Madrid. He said (via GOAL):

“I never thought about playing for another team. It wouldn’t have made sense. Only [Paolo] Maldini and I played 25 years with the same club."

Totti then took aim at Lionel Messi, arguing that the Argentine’s record-breaking Ballon d'Or success was at least partly due to playing with better teammates at Barcelona:

"But do you really think that if Messi had spent 25 years at Roma with [Alessandro] Frau, Cesar Gomez, and [Matteo] Pivotto, he would have won all those Ballon d’Ors?”

Lionel Messi has won eight Ballon d'Or awards in all. The legendary playmaker won six of them while he was Barcelona, the other two were later in his career - at Paris Saint-Germain and currently with Inter Miami.

The closest player to Messi is Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won five of the awards, picking up four while at Real Madrid and one at Manchester United.

When Aitana Bonmati asked for Lionel Messi comparisons to end after winning Ballon d'Or Femeni 2024

In 2024, the Ballon d'Or Femeni was awarded to Aitana Bonmati and she appealed to everyone to lay off the comparisons with Lionel Messi. The Barcelona midfielder played a crucial role in continuing her club's supremacy, clinching a fifth consecutive Liga F title and winning the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Her latest success means she joins with team-mate Alexia Putellas in becoming the winner of two Ballon d’Or Femeni awards. Still with all of these achievements to her name, she is anxious to distance herself from comparisons with Lionel Messi.

She said to AP (via TNT Sports):

“I don't want to compare myself to Messi; it's too difficult to achieve what he did and is unique with what he achieved in football history. We are two different people; I don't want to compare myself to him, and I'm so proud of what I've achieved.”

Messi remains one of the biggest superstars in football, despite leaving Europe to play at Inter Miami. He has taken the USA by storm, winning the Leagues Cup in 2023 and the Supporters' Shield in 2024.

