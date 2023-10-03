“Do you think I’m bothered at all?” – Wilfried Zaha reflects on failed Manchester United stint ahead of Old Trafford return with Galatasaray

Galatasaray winger Wilfried Zaha is not bothered about his failed stint at Manchester United ahead of UEFA Champions League (UCL) game against the Red Devils. Zaha considers his time at Old Trafford as a phase in his career that helped build his character.

During a media interaction ahead of the UCL clash, Zaha was asked if he regretted anything from his spell at Manchester United. He said that he did not let it affect his career and managed to use it to get better.

"I'll be honest, when you look at my face do you think I am bothered at all? No. I went through a phase in my career, you either build from it or die. It built my character. I was determined not to let my career die out," Zaha stated (viA GOAL).

Zaha was one of the last players signed by Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, but the Galatasaray star couldn't play under the legendary manager. He played just four matches for the Red Devils before he was loaned back to Crystal Palace, whom he joined on a permanent basis later.

Wilfried Zaha thankful for failed stint at Manchester United

In an interview with GOAL in 2018, Wilfried Zaha admitted that he had a tough time at Manchester United. However, he claims that being on the bench and not playing regularly drove him to get better.

He said:

"During the times when I wasn't playing at Man United, everyone was trying to come up with their own reasons why I'm not playing; I've got a bad attitude, this, that. So, I just get on with my football. I've used all that energy to help me go on the pitch and prove those people wrong. And prove to myself that I'm the player I want to be."

Zaha added:

"I used to care a lot about [the criticism]...over the years, everyone's painted a certain picture of me and everyone's jumped on the bandwagon. I've just learned to not care anymore. People are going to say what they want to say. Sometimes, even when I play well the people who say the wrong things they choose not to say anything. If you're not going to be fair, then why should I care about your opinion."

Zaha has faced Manchester United 15 times in his career and ended up winning four times. He has scored thrice against the Red Devils and assisted once.