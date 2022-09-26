"Do you want me to fall asleep?" "Advantage Germany" - England fans on Twitter sickened as 27-year-old earns rare start for UEFA Nations League clash

England fans are furious with Gareth Southgate after he named Luke Shaw in his starting XI for the clash against Germany in the Nations League at Wembley Stadium on September 26.

Southgate is desperate for a positive performance following his team's miserable Nations League campaign. The clash against Germany is the Three Lions' final fixture before the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar in less than two months time.

Ahead of the encounter against their old rivals, Southgate made two changes from the side that lost 1-0 to Italy last time out. John Stones returns from suspension to replace Kyle Walker in the back three, while Shaw comes in to replace Bukayo Saka at left wing-back.

Shaw has been given the nod despite enduring a poor season so far with Manchester United, which has resulted in him losing his place in the team. The full-back started the Red Devils' first two league games this season, in which they lost to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

The left-back has since been dropped by Erik ten Hag and United have won four consecutive Premier League games since. England seem to have a real problem at left-back, with Ben Chilwell still recovering from a long-term injury.

After Southgate announced his starting lineup, England supporters took to Twitter to slam his choice of left-back:

Zee @Nagey8 The curious case of Luke Shaw. Couldn't make the England Squad when he was in the form of his life. Now he barely makes the United squad because of Malacia, but he is now a regular starter for England. The curious case of Luke Shaw. Couldn't make the England Squad when he was in the form of his life. Now he barely makes the United squad because of Malacia, but he is now a regular starter for England.

neve ✰✰ @neveigoe @maddieneve glad i didn’t waste my money on a luke fucking shaw and harry maguire line up @maddieneve glad i didn’t waste my money on a luke fucking shaw and harry maguire line up 😭😂

CFC_Jamie431 @CFCJamie431 Shaw starting over chilwell is ridiculous and Maguire been there instead of tomori makes me sick 🤮 Shaw starting over chilwell is ridiculous and Maguire been there instead of tomori makes me sick 🤮

Gareth Southgate admits England contract is 'irrelivant'

Gareth Southgate is undoubtedly going through his most difficult spell as England manager, having failed to win any of their previous five games.

The Three Lions have also failed to score from open play in 455 minutes and Southgate recognizes that the pressure is building. The former defender became the first man to guide England to a major final in 55 years last summer and still has two years left on his current deal.

Southgate recognizes that poor results will come with added scrutiny, as he told a press conference (as per The Guardian):

“I am not foolish. My sole focus at the moment is to get the team right for tomorrow and then we are focusing on a good performance and a good result. I know ultimately I will be judged on what happens at that World Cup.

“Contracts are irrelevant in football because managers can have three, four, five, year contracts and you accept that, if results are not good enough it is time to go your separate ways. Why would I be any different? I am not arrogant enough to think that my contract is going to protect me in any way.”

The Three Lions have been relegated from League A of the UEFA Nations League.

