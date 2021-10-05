"Do they want a new Van Gaal or a Mourinho?" - Peter Schmeichel slams 'Ole Out' campaign by Manchester United fans

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has slammed the club's fans for their 'Ole Out' campaign. Schmeichel continues to support Solskjaer and believes the Norwegian manager has done much better than Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a man under pressure after his side's 1-1 draw with Everton on Saturday. Manchester United have suffered from a dip in form in recent weeks which has resulted in them putting in a number of sub-par performances.

This has led Manchester United fans to question Solskjaer's ability to help the club win trophies. His former Manchester United teammate Peter Schmeichel has, however, come out in support of Solskjaer.

"I think it is ridiculous, absolutely ridiculous. What do they want? A new Van Gaal or a new Mourinho? What do they want?" Schmeichel told ITV Granada.

"It has been tried and tested to bring in the so-called big names and they don't have the same care, the same attention to detail in the south and development and the DNA of the club as Ole has," he added.

"Remember, we finished runners-up last year. If we can finish runners-up this year, it is still very, very good. Give Ole time. Let's not throw all these big headlines out there; 'Ole out.' The next question is : Then who?" asked the Manchester United legend.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team selection has also come into question. The Norwegian's decision to leave Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba out of Manchester United's starting XI against Everton drew heavy criticism from fans and pundits.

Manchester United were in desperate need of a win after a string of disappointing performances and poor results. Solskjaer, however, opted against playing his strongest XI against Everton and chose to rest Cristiano Ronaldo and Pogba.

Manchester United's difficult fixture list after the international break could make or break their season

Manchester United v Everton - Premier League

Manchester United's failure to capitalize on a relatively easy fixture list during the opening seven game weeks of the season could have its consequences in the near future.

The Red Devils face a daunting fixture list during the months of October and November. They will face Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham in the next two months in the Premier League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer possesses one of the strongest squads in the Premier League. Manchester United will be expected to come away with all three points, even against the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City.

