"Do want to sell some players this month" - Journalist names players Arsenal want to sell in the January transfer window

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Arsenal are looking to offload defender Cedric Soares and midfielder Mohamed Elneny, both of whom are out of favor at the club, in the ongoing January transfer window.

The Gunners are involved in a Premier League title race alongside Liverpool and Manchester City but are at a risk of falling behind given their disappointing results in recent games. They have won just one of their last four league outings. Mikel Arteta's team have been linked with several potential signings, but they may need to sell some players before they can make any moves in the market.

Jacobs has revealed to CaughtOffside that the Gunners are actively looking to sell Cedric and Elneny. He claimed that Elneny, in particular, is proving difficult to sell because of his contract situation. He said (via Arsenal Buzz on X):

“Arsenal do want to sell some players this month. Cedric Soares and Mohamed Elneny are two names the club would love to offload. It’s been tough to find January suitors for Elneny because several clubs are instead looking at signing him as a free agent this summer, including Al-Fateh.”

Mohamed Elneny is in the final six months of his contract with the Gunners, having signed a one-year extension last season. The Egyptian midfielder, who has made just four appearances this season, is attracting interest from teams ahead of a possible summer move as a free agent.

Cedric Soares spent the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Fulham but failed to secure a permanent move away from the club. He has made just two appearances for the Gunners this season.

Arsenal set for frantic end to transfer window

Arsenal are prepared for a busy end to their transfer window, having decided to leave their business late this month. They are yet to make any deals, incoming or outgoing, in this transfer window, despite multiple links.

Gunners' striker Eddie Nketiah has been the subject of interest from a number of Premier League sides, and could yet move this month, as per Mail Sport. The club are looking to sign a striker, and may make a move in the final week of the window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Mikel Arteta's side turned down a loan offer for Emile Smith-Rowe from West Ham United last week. The Mirror have reported that AC Milan are interested in defender Jakub Kiwior. With Soares and Elneny both reportedly listed for sale, there may be some movement at the club to finish the window.