“Do not want him if this is true” – Arsenal fans react after they hear reported details of Dusan Vlahovic deal

Arsenal fans have shared their disinterest in signing Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic after it emerged that the striker might cost the club close to £150 million.

The 21-year-old Serb has attracted interest from many top clubs recently despite never having played in the Champions League. He scored 21 goals in 37 Serie A games last season, and has been a consistent menace for defenders this campaign too. He has eight goals and an assist in his last nine appearances across competitions.

Vlahovic has also been linked with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City. However, recent reports have claimed that Vlahovic would cost Arsenal around £150 million, including his wages, agent fees and transfer fee. As a result, some fans have said that he might be a waste of money and do not want the Gunners to sign him.

Here are some of their reactions:

‏ً @Nxthaniel10 Sami Mokbel @SamiMokbel81_DM Arsenal want Dusan Vlahovic but it’s gonna be expensive. Like…really expensive. twitter.com/mailsport/stat… Arsenal want Dusan Vlahovic but it’s gonna be expensive. Like…really expensive. twitter.com/mailsport/stat… Sorry but I do not want him if this is true. That’s too much money when he’s not even the finished article twitter.com/samimokbel81_d… Sorry but I do not want him if this is true. That’s too much money when he’s not even the finished article twitter.com/samimokbel81_d…

am murithi @MuriiKe @SamiMokbel81_DM Leave him......is not a must we have him ,we want players who want to play for the team not for selfish gains @SamiMokbel81_DM Leave him......is not a must we have him ,we want players who want to play for the team not for selfish gains

Ro @R0LAZ0 @SamiMokbel81_DM 150 million, that's more than Pogba went for. Unless the headline is being misleading. Is it misleading?? Thay daily mail headline, I mean. @SamiMokbel81_DM 150 million, that's more than Pogba went for. Unless the headline is being misleading. Is it misleading?? Thay daily mail headline, I mean.

fuad el arabi @fuad_el_arabi @SamiMokbel81_DM Dont you think that £300k is an exaggeration like come on he aint Lewandowski is he?? @SamiMokbel81_DM Dont you think that £300k is an exaggeration like come on he aint Lewandowski is he??

Arsenal need to look for Dusan Vlahovic alternatives, considering pressing need for long-term striker

Arsenal fans would not have been too worried about their striking options at the start of the season, and rightly so. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored only 15 goals last season, but the 32-year-old was expected to come good this term. They also had in Alexandre Lacazette a proven Premier League veteran, and in Eddie Nketiah a youngster whose performances have deserved increased game time.

However, Aubamayang's disciplinary breaches has seen him get frozen out of the first team. That has left Lacazette sharing the bulk of the offensive load, with Nketiah as the only viable backup. The 22-year-old Nketiah has not opened his Premier League account for the season. However, he has five EFL Cup goals in three appearances, and can be expected to emerge as a regular starter in the coming days.

🗣 "If it was left to the player he would be open to going to Arsenal." @SkyKaveh believes Dušan Vlahović would be up for joining Arsenal and Mikel Arteta's project in the Premier League.

However, the Gunners need goalscorers, especially if Aubameyang does not make a return to the lineup, while Lacazette is set to depart as a free agent this summer. Manager Mikel Arteta has said that he does not know when the Gabon international will play for Arsenal again. In such a scenario, it is imperative that the club looks at alternatives to Vlahovic, as he won't come cheap.

The Gunners have been linked with strikers like Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak. Recent reports have also suggested that a potential move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin might be on the cards. The latter is Premier League-tested, and should be available for much less than £150 million.

