"Does anyone else listen to him?" - Arne Slot takes cheeky shots at Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher

Liverpool manager Arne Slot aimed a cheeky dig at club legend Jamie Carragher after the Reds' 2-0 victory over Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday, August 25. It was the Dutchman's second victory in as many competitive games in charge, marking a solid start to his tenure at the club.

Goals from Luis Diaz (13') and Mohamed Salah (70') sealed the comfortable win for the Merseysider giants at Anfield. Slot's side have looked assured in defense and potent in attack, with four goals scored and none conceded.

Carragher, who spent his entire 17-year senior career at Liverpool and made the second-most appearances for the club (737) was analyzing the game on Sky Sports. Slot walked towards the table to join the conversation, distracting everyone else on the panel from what the 46-year-old was saying.

This prompted Carragher to say (via CentreGoals. on X):

"I'm talking to you and you're not even looking at me!"

The host then welcomed Slot to the table, following which he took a jovial jibe at the former English centre-back, saying:

"Does anyone ever listen to him?"

Despite being at Anfield for just a few months, Slot has already endeared himself to the fans with his calmness, shrewd decision-making, and convivial nature. While it will be a mammoth task for him to replicate legendary manager Jurgen Klopp's legacy at the club, the Dutchman's tenure has certainly started on the right foot.

"It's nice to inherit a team that is so special" - Arne Slot commends his players after Liverpool's 2-0 win over Brentford

Liverpool manager Arne Slot claimed he was happy to have such a talented group of players at his disposal. He also appreciated the club's culture and the support from the fans, which have played a major role in helping him settle into his new role.

Speaking after his side's 2-0 win over Brentford, the 45-year-old said (via The Liverpool Offside):

“It’s nice to inherit a team and individuals that are so special... The reception of the fans was similar to the reception I got from all the people in and around the AXA [Training Centre] and the people who are working for Liverpool."

"Every manager that comes in here feels the warmth of this club, feels the appreciation of the fans, and the most important thing we have to do as managers is to make sure the team plays in a style that the fans like to see. That’s what we are trying and I think the boys showed that, and the fans showed their appreciation for that," Slot concluded.

Coming off back-to-back 2-0 wins, Liverpool will take on rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford in their next Premier League fixture on Sunday, September 1.

