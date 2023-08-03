Journalist Yannina Latore recently became a trending topic after her comments about Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo. Latorre was a guest in a TV show named Terapia Picante.

There, she was asked about what it's like to be in a relationship with a professional football. Yannina has been in a relationship with former footballer Diego Latorre. Speaking on the same, the journalist said (via La Nacion):

“Let them put up with how macho they are because they continue to be like that. I accompanied the boys for a long time."

She then went on to speak about one of the most famous footballers in the world, Lionel Messi, and his partner Antonela Roccuzzo:

"We love her, but she is Messi's wife. She is hired by brands in Europe to do advertising, and all because she is married to Messi, but she did not achieve anything by herself ."

Further speaking about Roccuzzo and Messi's relationship, she said:

"Thanks to Antonela, he doesn't go to bed late. He doesn't go out every night. He doesn't drink. He accompanies him. He raises his children . But that's it. You have the house for him.

"You help him with the move; all so that the king, who in my case was Diego, is happy. It is a time when you leave everything because you know that thanks to that job you live well all your life."

Since then, Latorre became a trending topic on Twitter as the video of her speaking about Messi and his wife emerged on social media.

Fans left their thoughts on the matter and showed their support towards Roccuzzo, with one tweeting:

"Antonela is godlike, nice, she does her business with a low profile and has the Messiah at her feet."

Latorre was forced to issue a response as she quoted a comment and wrote on Twitter that she didn't attack Roccuzzo and that her comments were misinterpreted. The journalist wrote:

“Don't even explain it! They are idiots who do not know how to listen. I'm telling what life is like while you're married to a gamer! At no time did I attack her. On the contrary."

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo go house hunting in Miami

While Latorre has been vocal about Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, judging by the famous couple's recent activities, they seemingly don't bat an eye about those opinions.

The family has been living happily in the US city of Miami since the Argentina captain completed a move to the MLS club Inter Miami. The pair, along with their eldest son Thiago, went house hunting in the prestigious Boca Raton area in the city.

Lionel Messi has four real estate properties in Miami, with their cumulative worth being north of $15 million. The Argentina captain, though, is looking for a new abode that's close to the DRV PNK stadium in Fort Lauderdale.