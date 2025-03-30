“Does everything perfectly”, “Such a joy to watch” - Fans salute Real Madrid midfielder for his display in 3-2 win vs Leganes

A section of Real Madrid fans on social media were impressed with Arda Guler’s performance during their LaLiga match with Leganes on Saturday (March 29). The midfielder impressed in the 62 minutes he spent on the pitch, as Los Blancos secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory at Santiago Bernabeu.

Guler, who joined Real Madrid from Fenerbahce in 2023, has struggled for game time since moving to the Spanish capital. His struggles for regular game time have persisted under Carlo Ancelotti, having started only six of the 18 league matches he has played for Los Blancos this season.

The young Turkish midfielder was handed a rare start against Leganes, replacing Brazilian winger Rodrygo in attack. While Guler couldn’t score a goal or provide an assist against a relegation-battling Leganes side, he had a night to remember.

The 20-year-old registered 621 touches, had a passing accuracy of 93% (43/46), made four key passes, created two big chances, won a penalty, won all his ground duels (3/3), and received a rating of 8.4, as per Sofascore.

In the game’s aftermath, fans heaped praise on Arda Guler on X (formerly Twitter) for his performance.

“Arda literally does everything perfectly, what a quality💎, "an X user wrote.

Anther tweeted:

“Arda Guler was the best player in the first half by a mile, he's such a joy to watch.''

“Appreciated every second of Arda Guler ball cuz we all know Ancelotti probably won’t play him again for another 8 games,'' @ValvRmfc wrote.

“Arda Güler vs Leganes: 62 Minutes, 61 Touches, Penalty won, 43/46 Passes completed (93%), 5/5 Long balls (100%), 3/3 Duels won (100%), 4 Chances created, 6 Passes into the final third,'' @iHQGuler highlighted the midfielder's stats after the game.

Another posted Guler's first half ratings:

“This is Arda Guler without a G/A, let them know Pedri is not special,'' @a_derll chimed in.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti heaps praise on Arda Guler after Turkish midfielder stars in 4-1 win over Leganes

Carlo Ancelotti gushed over Arda Guler's performance after his side secured a 3-2 win over Leganes. Ancelotti was particularly delighted with Guler’s on-the-ball movement.

The Italian coach further revealed why he removed the Turkey international from the game. The Real Madrid boss told reporters after the match (via the club’s website):

“He played well and showed his quality. He moves the ball very well and sees the game really well. He's not as explosive as the strikers we have, but he was useful and I changed him to have fresh legs and more physicality up front”.

Arda Guler has scored three goals and provided five assists for Real Madrid in 30 appearances across competitions this term.

