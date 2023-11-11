“Does everything to stop our attacks”, “I’m so sick” - Arsenal fans blast 24-year-old star for being ‘ghost’ in 3-1 win over Burnley

Arsenal fans slammed Kai Havertz after his poor performance during the Gunners' 3-1 win against Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, November 11.

Both sides started on the front foot with both David Raya and James Trafford being called into action to produce some excellent saves in the opening 30 minutes. The Gunners' persistence paid off in the first minute of stoppage time when Oleksandr Zinchenko's cross into the box was met by Bukayo Saka.

The 22-year-old cushioned a header towards the back post enabling Leandro Trossard to nod it past the helpless Trafford. Josh Brownhill leveled the scores in the 54th minute after his shot deflected off Jay Rodriguez, taking it past Raya's futile attempt to save it.

William Saliba's close-range header in the 57th minute gave Arsenal the lead again. Zinchenko also got amongst the goals 17 minutes later after he karate-chopped the ball past Trafford after it had rebounded off the crossbar.

Fabio Vieira was given a straight red card in the 83rd minute for a poor challenge but the Gunners were able to hold onto their 3-1 lead to secure all three points. They are now second in the table with 27 points from 12 games.

Arsenal fans blasted Havertz for yet another poor performance. The Germany international had a pass accuracy of 77 percent and landed zero shots on target. He completed zero accurate crosses, and lost five duels before being subbed off in the 59th minute.

One fan posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Does everything to stop our attacks"

Another fan wrote:

"They gonna gaslight with ‘Havertz wasn’t even that bad’ after the game. I’m so sick of this cycle"

Since signing for the Gunners from Chelsea for £65 million this summer, Havertz has struggled. He has scored just one goal and provided one assist in 18 appearances across all competitions.

Arsenal vs Burnley: Exploring the stats from Premier League clash

Arsenal bounced back in style after the Newcastle United loss, beating Burnley 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

Mikel Arteta's men dominated possession with 64 percent of the ball. They also completed a total of 553 passes with an accuracy of 86 percent. In contrast, Burnley had 36 percent possession and registered 327 passes with an accuracy of 80 percent.

Arsenal were more threatening in attack, landing a total of 16 shots with six of them being on target. On the other hand, the Clarets had eight shots in total with five being on target but failed to make the most of their chances on the day.