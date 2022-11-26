“Does not get in that USA team,” “Always hiding” – Fans blast England midfielder as he struggles to make an impact during goalless draw in FIFA World Cup clash against USA

Football fans online were disappointed by the performance put in by midfielder Declan Rice during England's 0-0 draw against the United States at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

England manager Gareth Southgate named an unchanged starting XI from the match where his team secured a 6-2 victory over Iran. Rice, therefore, started the game in central midfield alongside Jude Bellingham.

Rice, however, had an underwhelming game for the Three Lions. According to SofaScore, the West Ham United midfielder lost possession on six occasions and did not record a single key pass in the entire 90 minutes of play.

Southgate did make a midfield change during the game. The Three Lions manager decided to take Bellingham off and replace him with Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson for the final 20 minutes.

Football fans on Twitter were rightfully upset by Rice's game against the United States. Some stated that the 23-year-old would not have made the USA starting XI. Some others wondered why a top Premier League side like Chelsea would want his services.

Here are a few tweets in that regard:

me @chilwellout Rice always hiding. How do people want this guy for a possession based side Rice always hiding. How do people want this guy for a possession based side

Marco @ftblShush Declan Rice whilst Pulisic is making his 10th dribble in behind Declan Rice whilst Pulisic is making his 10th dribble in behind https://t.co/U39FXGOk6h

CE 🟠 @CatenaccioEra Rice does not get in that USA team Rice does not get in that USA team

⁵ @JF5Era Declan Rice has been utter shit as usual Declan Rice has been utter shit as usual

cfchazard @Chocosaj1 Chelsea getting Declan Rice might actually kill the club off how can any Chelsea fan think he’ll strengthen our midfield Chelsea getting Declan Rice might actually kill the club off how can any Chelsea fan think he’ll strengthen our midfield

Chiddy 🇳🇬 @chiddyafc Idk man Rice will never really do it for me, compared to TP5 he looks so clunky to me Idk man Rice will never really do it for me, compared to TP5 he looks so clunky to me

𝐈𝐛𝐳𝐲 @IbzSpeaks I was told that you’re anti-English if you don’t think Declan Rice is good enough 🤷🏻‍♂️ I was told that you’re anti-English if you don’t think Declan Rice is good enough 🤷🏻‍♂️

Rice has been one of England's key players under the management of Southgate for the past couple of seasons. The West Ham midfielder has earned 35 caps for the Three Lions and has even scored twice for his country.

Rice's club form for West Ham United made it a no-brainer for Southgate to pick him in the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The central midfielder has played 20 times for the Hammers this season across all competitions and has even chipped in with a goal and two assists.

He has managed to play for the full 90 minutes in each of his 15 appearances in the Premier League whilst captaining West Ham.

England face Wales in their final group stage match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

England will take on Wales in their third and final group stage match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, 29 November, at the Al-Rayyan Stadium.

Despite dropping points against the USA, the Three Lions are in a great position to secure a safe passage to the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup.

Wales, on the other hand, need to defeat England convincingly if they want any chance of making it through to the knockout stages. They secured a devastating 2-0 defeat at the hands of Iran in their second group stage match on Friday, 25 November.

Get England vs USA live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group B in FIFA World Cup 2022? England USA Wales Iran 97 votes