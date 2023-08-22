“Does it highlight some weaknesses in our league?” – MLS club chief delivers verdict on ‘exciting’ Lionel Messi impact 

CF Montreal's director of football culture Patrick Leduc shared his thoughts on the impact of Lionel Messi's arrival in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Messi joined Inter Miami earlier this summer after parting ways with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent. Widely considered one of the greatest players of all time, the Argentine's arrival is expected to bring immense attention and popularity to the MLS.

The US, along with Mexico and Canada, is set to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Hence, grabbing eyeballs as they prepare for the coveted tournament is a big boost for the sport in the country.

However, Lionel Messi's arrival has also cast some doubts over the quality of football in the MLS, especially defending. The Argentine master has been able to comfortably showcase his abilities on the pitch.

Ludec recently acknowledged that while the worldwide attention might bring some critiques, it is overall beneficial for the league and the country. He said (via CBC Canada):

"So globally I think it's great for the league. I think it's drawing attention, it's exciting. Does it highlight some weaknesses in our league? Maybe it does, but that doesn't diminish the fact that globally it's a positive thing that's happening."

Lionel Messi helped Inter Miami win the Leagues Cup, the club's first-ever trophy. He scored 10 goals and provided one assist in seven games in the tournament.

Wayne Rooney on Lionel Messi's move to the MLS and the league's quality

The MLS' quality has come under criticism from some fans and pundits following Lionel Messi's arrival in the States. The Argentine ace comfortably ripped apart defenses, captaining Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup triumph.

D.C. United manager and former striker Wayne Rooney recently opened up about Lionel Messi's move to the MLS, saying (via Goal):

"This league [MLS] has all the capabilities of becoming one of the biggest leagues. You can see how Saudi are trying to get certain players. So for MLS to get Messi was huge. How better to show it can compete with the Saudi riches than by getting Messi?"

He also defended the league's quality, saying:

"The quality is very high in this league. It is probably a bit disrespected. You get agents phoning up and it’s almost an insult with some of the players you get offered — they’re nowhere near ready or good enough to play in the league."

Rooney played for D.C. United in the 2018-19 season, scoring 23 goals in 48 games, before joining Derby County. He retired in 2021 and was appointed Derby County's manager before joining D.C. United last year.