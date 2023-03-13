"Does at least 20 incredible things per game" - Manchester United and Liverpool target deemed 'best centre-back in the world' by manager

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti has spoken highly of South Korean defender Kim Min-Jae, who is currently wanted by both Manchester United and Liverpool.

Spalletti believes that Kim Min-Jae is currently one of the best defenders in the world. The Italian tactician has heaped praise on Kim for both his defensive and attacking qualities.

Speaking to DAZN (via HITC), the Napoli tactician was quoted as saying the following:

“Kim does at least 20 incredible things per game. For me, he truly is the best centre-back in the world. When he starts to run, he can get into the opposition penalty area in five seconds flat.”

Kim Min-Jae has been one of Napoli's most important players ever since he joined them in the summer from Fenerbahce for around €18 million.

The South Korean international has played 33 times for Napoli this season across all competitions, contributing two goals and an assist. He has effortlessly replaced Kalidou Koulibaly at the heart of Napoli's defense after the Senegalese defender joined Chelsea in the summer of 2022.

Kim has played 25 out of 26 games in Serie A this season. His presence has been vital for Napoli as they look to win their first Scudetto title since 1990. The Italian outfit are currently 18 points clear at the top of the league standings with 12 games remaining in the season.

Napoli, however, could find it difficult to keep hold of their star defender in the summer transfer window with both Liverpool and Manchester United interested in the player.

According to Il Mattino, Liverpool have been interested in signing Kim ever since they faced him in the UEFA Champions League this season. Jurgen Klopp's side have been error-prone at the back with the likes of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez having a bad season by Liverpool's lofty standards.

Manchester United, on the other hand, might also need a new centre-back ahead of the 2023-24 season. According to The People's Person, Harry Maguire has been attracting interest from the likes of Newcastle United and West Ham United and could leave Old Trafford.

Liverpool trail Manchester United by eight points in the Premier League

Despite beating Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield earlier this month, Liverpool still trail their rivals by eight points in the Premier League. The Reds suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth in their very next Premier League outing at the weekend.

Manchester United, meanwhile, could only pick up a 0-0 draw against Southampton at Old Trafford on Sunday (12 March). Brazilian midfielder Casemiro saw a red card in the first half of the game which saw United on the back foot for the rest of the game.

