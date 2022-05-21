"Does a very logical thing" - Juan Mata rubbishes popular rumor connected with Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United squad

There's been a popular rumor this season claiming that Cristiano Ronaldo's presence has made Manchester United players stop eating dessert with their meals at Carrington. However, Red Devils midfielder Juan Mata has come out to rubbish those claims.

The Spaniard has confirmed that 'there was banter between tables but it's nothing serious. He also showered praise on Cristiano Ronaldo for his commitment to taking care of his body and mind to live a healthy life.

Juan Mata García @juanmata8 @ManUtd @Cristiano Wondering why my phone is full of messages from people that haven't texted me in years... oh wait. Wondering why my phone is full of messages from people that haven't texted me in years... oh wait. 😂🔴💪💥 @ManUtd @Cristiano

Juan Mata said during an extensive interview with The Athletic:

"There was banter between tables, but nothing serious. Cristiano does a very logical thing over a holiday, he invests his energy, his effort and his time in his well-being. I mean, it makes total sense to try and be the best you can be in your body and mind, not only to play football but to live a healthier and better life. That's what he does."

There's been an intense debate this season as to whether Cristiano Ronaldo has improved Manchester United, following the Red Devils' failure to secure a top-four spot.

Juan Mata believes those arguments will always exist given the attacker's reputation. However, he insisted that what matters the most is the standard and winning mentality the Portuguese has shown at Old Trafford. The Spaniard continued:

"I think maybe this debate [whether he fits United's style] exists because of who he is. He's the top scorer in the history of professional football so people are going to speak about him, whether good or bad."

"What is true is his standards and his will to win, to show himself in the most important moments of the season. He has the capacity to do that."

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽 🏽 My 2nd Premier League Player Of The Month Award, the 6th in my career. I’m as happy to win today as I was in my early days, the hunger for victory and achievements never fades away. Thanks to everyone that made this possible. My 2nd Premier League Player Of The Month Award, the 6th in my career. I’m as happy to win today as I was in my early days, the hunger for victory and achievements never fades away. Thanks to everyone that made this possible. 🙏🏽💪🏽 https://t.co/euYaSsHlBG

Cristiano Ronaldo's numbers for Manchester United this season

The Portuguese is showing no signs of slowing down at the moment.

The Portuguese sealed a sensational return to Old Trafford last summer after ending his stint with Juventus. Although the Red Devils have disappointed many this season, Ronaldo has been able to prove his capacity with his individual brilliance.

So far this season, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has played 38 games for Manchester United across all competitions, recording 24 goals and three assists to his name.

