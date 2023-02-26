"Does nothing for the team" – Pundit slams Liverpool star after Crystal Palace draw

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge has lambasted Naby Keita for his lackluster performance in his team's 0-0 Premier League draw at Crystal Palace on Saturday (February 25).

The Reds continued their poor away form in the Premier League during their trip to Selhurst Park at the weekend. Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah hit the woodwork on either side of the break, failing to close the Merseyside outfit's gap to the much-coveted fourth spot in the process.

Keita, 28, started the contest against Patrick Vieira's side before being replaced by Harvey Elliott in the 46th minute. He completed 16 passes and one dribble, won zero tackles and lost a match-high ten duels.

Taking to Twitter, Aldridge expressed his frustration at Keita's sub-par performance against Crystal Palace on Saturday night. He wrote:

"Jurgen [Klopp] has to take Keita off asap folks, he's a liability! [He] does nothing for the team and he's doing himself no good for his move away in the summer."

In a separate tweet, Aldridge shared his two cents on Liverpool, adding:

"It's horrible to watch a great bunch of players go from elites to bang average. Especially when you love them! There's a lot of hard work to get us back to where we [were]. I think proper leadership is what we are missing folks. YNWA!"

Keita, who arrived at Anfield from RB Leipzig for around £53 million in 2018, is set to depart on a free transfer this summer. He has scored 11 goals and contributed seven assists in 129 games for Liverpool so far.

Jurgen Klopp opines on rare positives after Liverpool's 0-0 PL draw at Crystal Palace

When asked for his reaction to the goalless draw, Jurgen Klopp replied:

"A good point, if you want, main difference to all other games we played here over the years, I know the record is insane, but the games were like tonight but the main difference was that we scored. We didn't score tonight.

"The last few games I remember, we scored here I think early, not early, but scored with a set-piece. [In the] last 10 minutes anyway, you are always under pressure."

Sharing his thoughts on Liverpool's performance, Klopp continued:

"The stadium is there... and that's the main difference, but the clean sheet is there. Could we have done better? Yes. I think so. [Against a] compact formation, if you don't threaten them in behind, you play always in between the lines and some balls we miss, or gave away unforced and others they just won the challenge."

Focusing on the few positives of the result, Klopp concluded:

"From there you have to go and that's the situation, but apart from when they hit the crossbar, they had no shot on target, which is a good sign as well. Tough game, got a point, clean sheet – let's carry on."

Poll : 0 votes