“Does not have the passion that Cristiano Ronaldo possesses” - Ex-Premier League superstar slammed for SPL display by former Saudi Arabia stars 

Former Saudi Arabia international Hussein Abdel Al Ghani has claimed that Riyad Mahrez lacks Cristiano Ronaldo's passion. The former Manchester City winger has been slammed for not giving his all for Al-Ahli.

Mahrez was one of the many superstars that joined the SPL in the summer. Since his €35 million transfer, the Algerian has made 14 appearances for Al-Ahli, scoring six goals and providing seven assists.

Mahrez, though, has faced criticism for his lack of effort. Abdel Al Ghani said (quotes via Tribal Football):

"Riyad does not have the passion that Cristiano Ronaldo possesses, despite his enormous potential. He is one of the best wingers in the world, if not the best, but so far he hasn't shown even 40% of his potential."

He added:

"He should watch Ronaldo, who runs after the ball like he was a child. Given his career, he doesn't need to win the championship, but his passion drives him to do so. If Mahrez played like he did last year, he would entertain us. Even if he gave us 60 to 70% of his usual level, he would entertain us."

Mouhammed Nou, another former Saudi International, agreed with Al Ghani and said:

"Mahrez plays with Al-Ahli with minimal effort. He moves only according to the ball. If it's him, he runs. Even his movements behind the back only happen if he is sure the ball is going to be passed to him. At this time he runs 10-15 metres. Mahrez is much better than that, he must do better."

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to return to action later tonight

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to return to action with Al-Nassr later tonight as Luis Castro's side take on Al-Wehda in a Saudi Pro League away clash. Al-Alami are second in the SPL table with 28 points from 12 matches, and Al-Wehda are ninth with 16 points from 12 games.

Ronaldo has been in dazzling form so far this campaign, scoring 15 goals and providing nine assists in 16 matches across competitions this term. He is also the SPL's current top scorer with 12 goals in 11 matches.

The 38-year-old has also bagged seven assists in the league this term. Ronaldo's rich vein of form has been crucial for the nights of Najd this season. With a win against Al-Wehda, Al-Nassr can close the gap on league leaders Al-Hilal, who have 35 points from 13 games.