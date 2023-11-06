"Does really well" - Pundit praises Liverpool star for 'excellent' moment in the first-half against Luton Town

Former Middlesbrough custodian Mark Schwarzer lavished praise on Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate for one excellent moment in the first half of their 1-1 draw to Luton Town.

The Reds pegged back their resolute hosts in stoppage time as Luis Diaz headed in from close range in the 95th minute to cancel out Tahith Chong's opener for the Tangerines, 15 minutes earlier.

Liverpool endured a tough outing at Kenilworth Road, despite dominating statistics, and nearly succumbed to a humiliating loss against the Premier League debutants.

Schwarzer, who made 445 appearances for Middlesbrough in all competitions, was impressed with Konate's emphatic run from defense and commitment to keep the ball.

Speaking on the BBC, he said (via tbrfootball.com):

“Ibrahima Konate does really well. That run from way deep in his own half was excellent and just when you he lost possession he managed to stick out a long leg of his and push it in the path of Mo Salah."

The Frenchman was a force of nature in defense for Liverpool. He made four clearances, blocked one shot, and made one interception. Konate also registered a pass completion rate of 92% and demonstrated his aerial prowess too, winning five of his eight duels.

The 24-year-old has started only half of Liverpool's 10 league games this season but has looked strong and has been a key player behind their stoic defensive record in the top flight so far.

Liverpool's winning run ended by resolute Luton Town

Liverpool came into the match on the back of a four-game winning run in all competitions, including back-to-back home wins in the Premier League. But Luton Town managed to halt their juggernaut with a fabulous defensive game.

Despite having won just once all season and conceding 21 goals, the Tangerines looked resolute against the Reds, sitting deep and blocking all passing lanes. Their mighty visitors were unable to capitalize on their lion's share of possession.

Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski also pulled off a series of incredible saves to keep his side in the game. It almost resulted in a defeat for the Merseyside club after Tahith Chong's shock goal late on, but Luis Diaz saved their blushes with a stoppage-time equalizer.