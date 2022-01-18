"Does not show the right kind of character" - Paul Robinson suggests Manchester United star has shown exactly why other clubs don't want to sign him 

Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial has come under fire in recent days after allegedly refusing to be included in the squad that traveled to Aston Villa last weekend. Former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson claims the wantaway forward might have put off potential suitors with his actions.

Paul Robinson insists Anthony Martial doesn't have a future at Manchester United. According to the former Spurs goalie, the French forward isn't helping himself by making 'those kind of noises'.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Barcelona, Sevilla and Juventus are three options to leave in January. Man Utd ask for full salary covered + loan fee. Anthony Martial wants to leave but he’s still not interested in any loan move to join English clubs. Newcastle and Tottenham approaches turned down.Barcelona, Sevilla and Juventus are three options to leave in January. Man Utd ask for full salary covered + loan fee. Anthony Martial wants to leave but he’s still not interested in any loan move to join English clubs. Newcastle and Tottenham approaches turned down. 🔴 #MUFCBarcelona, Sevilla and Juventus are three options to leave in January. Man Utd ask for full salary covered + loan fee. https://t.co/UM5Goqog2L

Robinson told Football Insider:

""I cannot see why the player would do that. If you are looking for a move away from the club, you are putting off potential suitors with that kind of attitude. It just does not show the right kind of character. Martial clearly doesn’t have a future at Man United. He has not helped himself by making those kind of noises."

Paul Robinson believes there's been a conversation between Martial and Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick in which the player made it clear he wants out. Regardless, the former Spurs goalkeeper has warned the Frenchman against displaying an attitude that could put off potential suitors.

"There has obviously been a conversation between manager and player. Martial has told Rangnick that he wants to leave. To say you are playing half way through January though, you are not helping your own case. You are showing a character that other clubs do not want," Robinson added.

When asked about Martial's omission from the squad that traveled to Aston Villa on Saturday, interim manager Rangnick revealed the player didn't want to be included.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "He didn't want to be in the squad."



Ralf Rangnick confirms that Anthony Martial would've been included in the Man United squad had the player not refused 🗣 "He didn't want to be in the squad."Ralf Rangnick confirms that Anthony Martial would've been included in the Man United squad had the player not refused https://t.co/xTdBAWeJ9A

The Frenchman, however, has denied he refused to play for the club.

"I will never refuse to play a match for Man United," Martial wrote on his Instagram account.

"I’ve been here for seven years and I never disrespected and I never will disrespect the club and the fans," he added.

The attacker appears to be on his way out of Old Trafford

What next for Anthony Martial at Manchester United?

It is becoming more obvious that the Frenchman doesn't have a future at the club. As it stands, it looks like he'll end up parting ways with the Premier League giants before the transfer window shuts this winter.

So far this season, Martial has made 10 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions, recording one goal to his name. It remains to be seen what his next step will be.

Edited by Parimal