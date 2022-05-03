"Does not want to play in that position" - Rangnick explains what Manchester United must do to get the best out of Cristiano Ronaldo 

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick believes Cristiano Ronaldo could have a role to play under new full-time manager Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo continued his impeccable run of form and found his name on the scoresheet yet again in the win over Brentford on Tuesday.

UtdDistrict 🇺🇦 @UtdDistrict Cristiano Ronaldo has equalled his 2008/09 Premier League goal tally (18) this season. Cristiano Ronaldo has equalled his 2008/09 Premier League goal tally (18) this season. 📊 Cristiano Ronaldo has equalled his 2008/09 Premier League goal tally (18) this season. https://t.co/mCNrvxVNMQ

The German manager said that Ronaldo is not a central striker and does not want to play in that position. He added that Erik ten Hag will have to bring in new strikers to the team.

Ralf Rangnick has been full of praise for the 37-year-old Portuguese international, claiming him to be the only 'bright spot' in the struggling Manchester United team. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 18 goals in the Premier League and 24 across different competitions since his dream return to Old Trafford earlier this season.

Ralf Rangnick's six-month interim manager role ends after the end of the ongoing Premier League season. The German coaching legend was brought to the helm after the sacking of Ole Gunner Solskajer in November last year. After months of negotiations and discussion over the future plans at Old Trafford, the club agreed to terms with Dutch manager Erik ten Hag for a full-time managerial role.

It has been reported through different media channels that Erik ten Hag is not considering Cristiano Ronaldo in his plans at Old Trafford. However, Ralf Rangnick has advised the incoming manager to find a way to include the Portuguese superstar in his setup owing to his quality.

"It's obvious the team needs some more strikers", Rangnick added. Rangnick on Cristiano Ronaldo and Man United plans: "You need to ask Erik ten Hag about Cristiano into his system. Cristiano has showed that he can still be a vital part of this team", he told Sky."It's obvious the team needs some more strikers", Rangnick added. Rangnick on Cristiano Ronaldo and Man United plans: "You need to ask Erik ten Hag about Cristiano into his system. Cristiano has showed that he can still be a vital part of this team", he told Sky. 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFC"It's obvious the team needs some more strikers", Rangnick added.

In a post-match press conference, Ralf Rangnick touched upon Ronaldo's position under Erik ten Hag and his importance at Old Trafford. He said:

"The way that he played again tonight, not only because he scored a goal but he also won the penalty and helped defensively tonight, so why should he not be a player who could still be part of the squad and help the team? "But this is a question you have to ask Erik when he is here and it is also important how Cristiano sees himself and his position.''

"Cristiano is not a central striker, he also does not want to play in that position. In order to not play central, you have to play with two strikers as we did in the last 15 minutes or in my first game against Crystal Palace or the second one against Norwich, and even in the second-half against Newcastle.''

Manchester United's road to Europa League next year is clear after the 3-0 win over Brentford at home

Manchester United, in all likelihood, will play in the Europa League next summer. They extended their lead to six points over West Ham United with a 3-0 win over Brentford on Tuesday.

utdreport @utdreport @sbates_people] Erik ten Hag is hoping #mufc are not in the Europa Conference League next season, but he will have no problems navigating the Europa League #mulive Erik ten Hag is hoping #mufc are not in the Europa Conference League next season, but he will have no problems navigating the Europa League #mulive [@sbates_people]

The fight for fourth spot in the table and the lone UCL spot seems to be between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur as Manchester United are left with just two games in the season. Meanwhile, the North London pair have four games left to be played.

