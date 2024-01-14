"Does he want the sack?", "Ratcliffe isn't sorting this mess out" Fans on X react as languid Manchester United hold Tottenham to draw

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's first visit to Old Trafford as prospective co-owner was somewhat of a sorry sight as Manchester United drew 2-2 against Tottenham Hotspur.

The INEOS chief was in the stands on Sunday (January 14) to watch the Red Devils in action. The British billionaire may have learned just how big of a job he has on his hands by watching Manchester United just about grab a point at home to Spurs. Erik ten Hag's men were second-best throughout the game.

However, they took the lead in just the third minute through Rasmus Hojlund. Marcus Rashford had initially lost the ball but the Danish frontman pounced, turning left before thundering past Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Spurs showed an immediate response and Diogo Dalot was forced to clear Rodrigo Bentancur's header off the line in the 11th minute. Ange Postecoglou's men looked likely to grab an equalizer.

The Lilywhites did just that eight minutes later through Richarlison who is enjoying a fine run of form. A superb corner from Pedro Porro found the Brazilian who headed past Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Tottenham were dominating at Old Trafford but nearly became their own worst enemy in the 38th minute. Destiny Udogie got in a spot of bother when trying to head the ball away from goal and it instead rebounded off the post much to the Italian left-back's relief.

Ten Hag's Reds got themselves back in front against the run of play in the 40th minute. Rashford linked up with Hojlund and he found the far bottom corner of Vicario's net with a tidy finish.

Manchester United certainly didn't deserve their lead and Spurs were still controlling the game. Cristian Romero rattled the bar with a powerful header in the 45+2nd minute

It took Postecoglou's side just one minute into the second half to grab another equalizer. Sloppy defending from United allowed Bentancur to venture forward and fire past Onana who was questionable with his positioning.

The visitors had plenty of chances to get themselves in front in the second half as Manchester United were extremely open. There was a positive for the hosts in the 63rd minute when Lisandro Martinez came on after spending months on the sidelines.

Scott McTominay had also entered the fray and he missed two glaring chances. The first fell to the Scottish midfielder in the 67th minute but he dragged his attempt wide of Vicario's goal.

However, McTominay should have won the game for the Red Devils in the 90+5th minute when he was given a golden opportunity. Alejandro Garnacho's perfect cross found the Scot who was unmarked but he headed high over the bar.

It was the first time United have failed to win a Premier League game at Old Trafford when in the lead at halftime since February 2022. Ten Hag has been under a ton of pressure and today's showing will have done him no favors in front of Ratcliffe and his allies.

One fan alluded to this when hitting out at seventh-placed Manchester United's performance:

"Ratcliffe isn’t sorting this mess out. Too big a job for him with such a small stake."

The United Stand's Mark Goldbridge asked whether Ten Hag wanted the sack after bringing McTominay on:

"Brings on McTominay..... does he want the sack?"

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to a pulsating 2-2 draw between the two top-four hopefuls:

Rasmus Hojlund reacts to Manchester United's draw against Tottenham

Hojlund felt Manchester United played a good game but needed to be more focused when touching on his side's draw against Spurs. The Danish forward said (via centredevils):

"We're a little bit disappointed. We played a very good game, everybody is starting to click, but then we conceded two not so good goals - especially the first one, from a corner, when we should be more focused."

The 20-year-old took his goal with aplomb and was perhaps United's best player this evening. He also provided the assist for Rashford's goal, made one key pass, and won two of three ground duels.

Hojlund took his tally for the season to seven goals in 25 games across competitions. It was one of his finest performances yet in Red Devils' colors.