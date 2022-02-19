“Doesn’t affect (us)” – La Liga president Javier Tebas claims Lionel Messi’s departure had ‘zero’ financial impact

La Liga president Javier Tebas has claimed that Lionel Messi's departure from Barcelona last summer has 'zero' financial implications on the league.

Having spent 21 years at Barcelona, Messi completed an audacious move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain. The transfer came as a result of Barca's financial issues, with the club unable to pay Messi. It conspired even though the forward, who amassed 672 goals in 778 appearances for the Blaugrana, was willing to take a 50% pay cut.

However, La Liga president Tebas has rejected suggestions that the forward's from Barcelona had financial consequences on the Spanish league.

He told El Periódico de España:

"No. Zero. A one-off departure by a star or two, just as it happened with Cristiano (Ronaldo) doesn't affect (us). If you look at it, Serie A did not grow with Cristiano."

Cristiano Ronaldo left La Liga giants Real Madrid in 2018 and joined Serie A side Juventus for €100 million.

Tebas went on to defend the Spanish League's status, particularly highlighting their $1.4 billion deal with ESPN despite Messi's departure.

Tebas said:

"We signed [in May 2021] an eight-year [rights] agreement with ESPN. Do you think they know who will play in LaLiga in eight years' time? Neither they nor anyone knows that. But they know it's a financially sound league and that there will always be good players."

Has La Liga lost its appeal following Messi's departure?

A potential Mbappe arrival could reignite La Liga.

Although the La Liga president is in bullish mood with regard to the Spanish league's financial situation, on the field there has certainly been an impact. The level of football that La Liga is renowned for has somewhat floundered following both Messi's and Ronaldo's parting.

Atletico Madrid usurped both Madrid and Barcelona last season. Both Los Blancos' and the Blaugrana's squads are the weakest they have been in years.

Top names in world football no longer see La Liga as their number one destination. The Premier League and Serie A are proving to be more enticing options, and seemingly giving talents more opportunity at Champions League success.

Gone are the days of former Barca boss Pep Guardiola's impressive tiki-taka football with the Argentinian forward flourishing. Gone are the days of a peak Ronaldo scoring goals for fun both domestically and in Europe under Zinedine Zidane.

However, the duo's departure has certainly helped other La Liga sides rise to prominence. As mentioned, Atletico Madrid won the league last season and Villarreal managed to defeat Manchester United to win the UEFA Europa League.

Sevilla are currently the team challenging Real Madrid for the La Liga title.

The potential arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to La Liga could be hugely beneficial for the league.

