“Doesn’t fit this system”, “Lacks the basic technical ability” – Liverpool fans convinced ‘bad’ player will continue to struggle despite win vs Fulham

Liverpool fans took a swipe at Darwin Nunez despite their team's 1-0 Premier League win against Fulham earlier today (May 3).

The Uruguay international was handed his first start after five league games and won the penalty that resulted in Mohamed Salah's 39th-minute goal. Apart from that, he hardly gave the Reds faithful anything to cheer about at Anfield.

Nunez recorded a measly 53% pass completion rate from 17 passes, completed none of his two attempted dribbles and did not manage to get a single shot on target. He did create two goal-scoring chances but won just two of his nine contested duels during his 83 minutes on the pitch.

The former SL Benfica striker has the raw skills needed to become a world-class forward. But he has often lacked the finesse, decision-making and lethality in the final third that would be associated with a top No. 9.

This has led a section of Liverpool fans to question his effectiveness in Jurgen Klopp's XI. One fan tweeted after the game:

"how long are we gonna pretend Nunez is a good footballer? he just doesn’t fit this system you could clearly see it this game"

Another said:

"Some of you lot love the idea of Nunez way too much. Its got nothing to do with waiting for him to adjust to the system or anything, the guy just lacks the basic technical ability needed as a footballer ffs"

Here are a selection of tweets from Reds fans after Nunez's display at Anfield:

AJ ✌️ @LFCAJ__ Ngl this system doesn't suit Nunez, hopefully Klopp can cook something up for him next season with better midfielders.

DW @wholelottadej Some of you lot love the idea of Nunez way too much. Its got nothing to do with waiting for him to adjust to the system or anything, the guy just lacks the basic technical ability needed as a footballer ffs

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Darwin Nunez really hasn't taken his chance tonight unfortunately.

Wali @Wali_LFC how long are we gonna pretend Nunez is a good footballer? he just doesn't fit this system you could clearly see it this game

Laurie @LFCLaurie Gakpo has come on and done more in 10 minutes than Nunez has in 60 minutes.



He's way ahead of him right now in this system.

crossandinshallah @crossandinshal1 @LFCAJ__ nunez is not quality enough to build around. I watched him trick himself for 20 mins. He's a comical player at best

Despite his flailing form, the 23-year-old striker has recorded 15 goals and four assists in 40 games across competitions this season. He averages a goal every 148 minutes for the Reds.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp happy with team's winning form following Fulham win

Jurgen Klopp has expressed his happiness at Liverpool's winning form following his team's narrow win against Fulham.

The Reds have won five league games in a row for the first team this season but their upturn in form may have come a tad too late. They have 59 points from 34 games and trail fourth-placed Manchester United by just four points.

The Red Devils, however, have two games in hand. Klopp nevertheless wants to use this newfound momentum to propel the club next season. He told Premier League Productions after the game, via BBC:

"Super important [on building momentum]. That's what I said. We have to try to do something we can use. Something we can build on in the next season. That's exactly what we did and I'm pleased with that."

Liverpool's next assignment is a league game against Brentford at Anfield on May 6.

