"Doesn’t have a future at Arsenal" - Big-money flop urged to kickstart career elsewhere due to lack of game time 

Former Arsenal forward Kevin Campbell has urged Ivorian winger Nicolas Pepe to leave the Emirates, as he seems to have run his course at the club.

The 27-year-old has become an outcast at Arsenal over the last year. His agent Louis Ferrer shared a picture of himself from OGC Nice's Allianz Riviera Stadium on Instagram on Wednesday, suggesting he could be negotiating a potential move to the French club for his client.

Pepe moved to Arsenal in the summer of 2019 from Lille after an incredible 2018-19 campaign, scoring 22 goals in 38 league games. He joined the Gunners for a club-record fee of £72 million. However, he endured a difficult debut campaign in the Premier League.

He showed signs of improvement the next season, registering 16 goals in 47 appearances across competitions. However, he lost his place in the starting lineup to Bukayo Saka towards the end of the campaign and became a bit-part player for Mikel Arteta's side last season. Pepe is yet to make his season debut this campaign.

Campbell believes Pepe has no future at the club, so the player should secure a move elsewhere to play more often.

"(He has) no long-term future at Arsenal. I think the manager has seen enough of Pepe, or should I say not enough from Pepe, whichever way you look at it. Pepe's just to play football. He's young, and his talent is unquestionable. I just think in the present regime, with what you are asked to do at Arsenal with what Mikel Artet wants, he cant do it, if I'm honest," Campbell told Football Insider.

He continued:

"Who has come in? Bukayo Saka has come in, and he's been Arsenal's player of the season for the last two seasons, outperforming a £72 million signing. Pepe doesn't have a future at Arsenal. I think he can go on loan, play some football and shine, then hopefully somebody will put some money down for him, and he can restart his career somewhere else."

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Nicolas Pepe 'set to leave Arsenal on loan as £72m flop's agent is spotted at Nice ahead of potential move' trib.al/YwnPqDL Nicolas Pepe 'set to leave Arsenal on loan as £72m flop's agent is spotted at Nice ahead of potential move' trib.al/YwnPqDL

Arsenal have parted ways with fringe players like Lucas Torreira, Pablo Mari and Bernd Leno in recent weeks. Pepe could follow suit before the transfer window shuts.

Arsenal view Yeremi Pino as Nicolas Pepe replacement

Villarreal CF vs Valencia CF - La Liga Santander

Arsenal will be keen to sign a replacement for Nicolas Pepe if they part ways with the Ivorian. They have the likes of Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe but need more reinforcements.

According to Football.london, Villarreal forward Yeremi Pino has emerged as a potential target for the Gunners. The 19-year-old enjoyed a fabulous 2021-22 campaign, scoring seven goals in 40 appearances across competitions as Unai Emery's side reached the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

Arsenal FC News @ArsenalFC_fl



#AFC



football.london/arsenal-fc/new… Arsenal news: Edu told Yeremi Pino asking price as Mikel Arteta names three-man leadership group Arsenal news: Edu told Yeremi Pino asking price as Mikel Arteta names three-man leadership group 👀#AFCfootball.london/arsenal-fc/new…

Villarreal are seeking a fee in the region of £42 million for the teenager. Arteta has been keen to sign young talents and hone them at the Emirates. Pino's undoubted talent and potential make him an enticing option for the Spaniard.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav