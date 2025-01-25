“Doesn’t get the hype he should”, “Not talked about enough” - Liverpool fans thrilled by display from 25-year-old star in 4-1 win vs Ipswich

Liverpool fans on X have waxed lyrical about Cody Gakpo after he was named the Player of the Match during their 4-1 win over Ipswich Town. The two sides locked horns in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday, January 25.

Gakpo received a match-high rating of 9.2 (via FotMob) for his feats during his 68 minutes on the pitch as he scored two goals and provided one assist. The 25-year-old won five duels, completed 23 passes from an attempted 26 (88 percent accuracy), and landed two shots on target from three attempts.

Gakpo has been in excellent form this season for Liverpool. He has now scored 14 goals and provided five assists in 32 appearances across all competitions, making him one of the most in-form wingers in the Premier League.

Trending

One Liverpool fan posted:

"I just love Cody Gakpo so much, doesn’t get the hype he should."

Expand Tweet

Another fan tweeted:

"Cody Gakpo is one of the best players itw and it’s not talked about enough."

Expand Tweet

Other fans reacted below:

"Cody Gakpo is in red-hot form! Two goals in just 22 minutes is an impressive display of his quality," one fan commented

"Cody Gakpo being on for a 30+ G/As season isn’t spoken about enough," another insisted

"Cody Gakpo is the best LW in the world. World class. He has turned up another level this season," one fan tweeted

"Cody Gakpo is one of the best players in the entire league. What Jurgen Klopp did to him was CRIMINAL," one rival fan chimed in

Liverpool cruise to 4-1 win over Ipswich Town in PL clash

Arne Slot and Co.'s impressive season showed no signs of stopping as they cruised to a dominant 4-1 win against Ipswich Town. Liverpool remain at the top of the Premier League table with 53 points from 22 games, six points above Arsenal, with a game in hand.

Dominik Szoboszlai found the bottom-right corner with an excellent shot from 20 yards out to break the deadlock (11'). Mohamed Salah smashed the ball into the roof of the net in the 35th minute from a tight angle following Cody Gakpo's sensational cross to double their advantage.

Gakpo tapped home from close range (44') to give Liverpool a 3-0 lead going into half-time. The Dutchman then emphatically headed home Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross to complete his brace in the 66th minute. Jacob Greaves headed past Alisson in the 90th minute to net a consolation goal but couldn't prevent the Reds from sealing all three points.

The Reds next face PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League (Wednesday, January 29).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback