"Doesn't look good for both" - Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool suffered '2 massive injury blows' in 3-2 Arsenal defeat

Jurgen Klopp has provided a worrying injury update for Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz following their defeat against Arsenal.

The Reds succombed to a 3-2 defeat at the Emirates Stadium in an enthralling encounter full of intensity and commitment on Sunday, October 9. Klopp's side have now won just two of their opening eight Premier League encounters and lie 10th, 14 points away from the Gunners, who returned to the top of the table.

Alexander-Arnold, who endured a poor first half, was hooked at the break after appearing to suffer an ankle injury from a challenge. Diaz was substituted just before half-time as the Colombian winger appeared to be suffering from a knee problem.

Following the defeat in north London, Klopp was asked about his two star players and their injuries and the German confirmed that it 'doesn't look good' for both of them. The Liverpool boss told Sky Sports (as per Anfield Watch):

"He is injured unfortunately. Like Luis Diaz as well, it doesn't look good for both. That is the icing on the cake. Two massive injury blows for us. Trent and Luis.

"Luis Diaz, something with the knee, not good."

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool 'could have done better in moments'

Liverpool will be frustrated by the fact that they equalized twice in the game and failed to come away with anything.

After a pulsating encounter, the German boss recognized that their mistakes cost them at crucial times, as he told BBC Sport:

"We created, we were really dangerous, we scored our goal, wonderful goal. Then concede last second of the first half. Obviously we made a mistake, counter attack is the goal. That is our situation, getting to half time knowing we were good in the game but ignoring the result.

"We wanted to carry on the good stuff but unfortunately we didn't do that. We equalised, it was a really open game then. The situation around the penalty of course we should have cleared it. Now I saw it and I think you can imagine I don't think it is a clear penalty, it is a very soft one. I think it is a situation where the referee have another look at it in real time."

He added:

"Couple of things went against us but we are not blind, we see we could have done better in moments. In general it was a good away game against a good side. We caused them a lot of problems but stand here with no points."

Liverpool will now take on Rangers away in the UEFA Champions League on October 12.

