“Doesn’t look like a player that is going to complement anybody” – Noel Whelan urges Manchester United star ‘to get out of’ Old Trafford

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has urged Marcus Rashford to make a move away from Manchester United this summer.

Rashford has endured a difficult campaign so far, having only contributed five goals and two assists in 32 outings across all competitions. The 24-year-old showed plenty of promise at a very young age and looked destined for greatness. But he is looking like a shadow of his former self this season.

Noel Whelan has claimed that the Englishman desperately needs a move away from Old Trafford to regain his confidence back.

The former Middlesbrough forward has claimed that Rashford looks like neither a centre-forward nor a wide forward.

The 47-year-old told Football Insider:

“Right now, when I look at Marcus Rashford, he doesn’t look like a player that is going to complement anybody. It’s just been such a bad season at Man United."

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "Every time I see Marcus getting warmed up, he's always smiling, I don't like players smiling too much."



“Where does he play? Is he a wide player, is he a centre-forward? The conversation was on Thursday night with Roy Keane and I think he’s absolutely right. I don’t know what he is."

Whelan has suggested that Rashford's dip in form could be down to the fact that he has played under so many managers at Manchester United.

He further insisted that Rashford should be seeking a move away from Old Trafford to revive his career.

Whelan added:

“I’m not entirely sure where Rashford’s best position is. Right now, we’re not seeing the Rashford we saw two years ago. That’s the problem, he needs to get his mojo back."

“He needs a change. I think he needs to get out of that football club whether a new manager comes in or not. He definitely needs to move.”

Should Rashford seek a move away from Manchester United?

Having shown a lot of promise from a very young age, Rashford's career seems to be going off track right now.

He has played under so many managers at Manchester United and all have deployed him in various roles.

𝘊𝘢𝘭𝘦𝘣⚡ @Caleb_Mufc I simply cannot turn my back on Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes.



With the arrival of Erik ten Hag, things could change as the Dutchman looks like someone who will be in charge at the club for a long time.

Rashford certainly has the talent to become a world-class attacker in the years to come. But for that to happen, Ten Hag needs to help him regain his lost confidence.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit