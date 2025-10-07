"Doesn't look quite up to the standard of a Championship winning team" - Scholes identifies Liverpool problem; delivers verdict on 21-year-old star

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has highlighted a major problem with Liverpool amid the reigning Premier League champions' worrying run of form. Arne Slot's men have now suffered three straight defeats in all competitions, slipping behind Arsenal in the title race.

Scholes touched upon how Liverpool have made wholesale changes to their squad, particularly to their defence, as the main reason why they don't look as good as last season. The Englishman also feels that the Reds have not been in total control of any football match they've played this season.

Speaking on Fan Debate by The Overlap alongside Jamie Carragher, Scholes stated:

“Even the games Liverpool have won this season, I’ve never felt like they’ve been in total control. When you think of what’s changed from last year, I suppose 50 per cent of your back four has changed. If you bring the keeper into that as well, he’s injured and Alisson is such a massive presence."

Scholes also highlighted how Liverpool's summer signing Milos Kerkez has failed to hit the ground running at Anfield. The ex-England international even went on to claim that the Liverpool defence, which includes Kerkez, does not look up to the standard of a Premier League winning team.

Even though Kerkez was brought in as a replacement for Andy Robertson, Scholes believes that the 31-year-old left-back could still play a lot of games this season, owing to the new recruit's struggles.

Scholes added:

"Obviously they lost Trent, the new left-back [Kerkez] hasn’t quite got going yet, has he? It doesn’t look quite up to the standard of a Championship winning team. Everyone thought Andy Robertson needed replacing and looking at it now, did he really? I think he will play a lot more football than he would have been expected of from what we’ve seen.”

Liverpool have conceded goals in second half stoppage team in each of their last two games in the Premier League, losing to Crystal Palace and Chelsea. They face Manchester United at Anfield after the international break.

Wayne Rooney urges Liverpool star to step in and prevent Mo Salah's ego from hurting the team

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah has been on the receiving end of stern criticism after the Reds' loss at Chelsea. The Egypt international did not help his team out by tracking back on the right flank, and Marc Cucurella eventually punished Liverpool by taking advantage of it, as he found Estevao with a cross in the dying embers of the game.

Rooney was critical of Salah's performance, stating he should have helped his full-back during the Chelsea game. He also floated around the idea of Salah's ego coming into play here, especially after the arrival of players like Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz.

The Manchester United legend also urged the likes of Virgil van Dijk and other leaders in the team to demand more from Salah. Rooney said on The Wayne Rooney Show:

"We know he doesn't always get back and defend as much, but in the Chelsea game his full-back was getting torn apart and he was watching.

"He's not getting back and helping, and players like [Virgil] Van Dijk and the leaders in the dressing room should be telling him, 'you need to help out'.

"That was a worry and I think he has looked a bit lost over the last week. When it's going well and you're scoring goals and winning games it's great and the team will put up with that but, over the last week, I would question his work ethic."

Salah, who scored 34 goals and registered 23 assists in all competitions last season, has managed to find the back of the net only thrice in 10 games so far this term.

