"Doesn’t matter if there are two or ten players" - Bielsa explains what sets Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal apart from Cristiano Ronaldo and Mbappe

Former Argentina manager Marcelo Bielsa has spoken about what differentiates Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal from Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe in football. The legendary duo of Messi and Ronaldo appear to have found younger versions of themselves in Tamal and Mbappe for Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively.

In a chat with Diario Ole, 'El Loco', as Bielsa is popularly known, pointed out that Yamal is most similar to Lionel Messi, while Mbappe is like Cristiano Ronaldo. He stated that like Messi, Yamal is capable of carrying a team's offensive load all by himself, but Mbappe and Ronaldo require playmakers to help them thrive.

"Lamine Yamal does the same as Messi, it doesn’t matter if there are two or ten players in front of. The guy solves the offensive play regardless of any analysis. He improves his team because he eliminates opponents on his own without anyone’s help. For example, Mbappé or Cristiano Ronaldo need playmakers, but both Messi and Yamal don’t need help. They dribble past everyone", he said via @AlbicelesteTalk.

Former Leeds United boss Bielsa has watched Yamal become the nearest player to Messi in comparison after a strong start to life as a professional footballer. The youngster is one of the frontrunners for the Ballon d'Or this year, barely a year on from winning the Kopa Trophy and Golden Boy awards.

Like Lionel Messi, the 18-year-old has risen through the ranks at Barcelona to become one of the world's best players. He led his club to claim four straight wins over Mbappe and Real Madrid last season en route to claiming the league, cup, and Super Cup treble in Spain.

When Pep Guardiola made bizarre claim about Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was drawn into the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo conversation last year, joining several others in the football world. The Spanish tactician is regarded as one of the finest in the history of the game, and he has seen and worked with the best.

Speaking at a press conference last October, Guardiola revealed his admiration for Ronaldo by calling him a monster. He then went further to name Messi as the father of the monster, revealing his preference for the Argentine star.

“Cristiano Ronaldo was a monster, and the father of the monster is Leo Messi”, he said (via @FabrizioRomano).

Pep Guardiola coached Messi to reach unprecedented heights during his time as Barcelona boss before facing the Argentine with both Bayern Munich and Manchester City. He never coached Ronaldo but faced him severally with his club teams.

