"Doesn’t play like he wants a future here", "That guy is not a footballer" - Fans rip into Manchester United star after FA Cup elimination

Fans ripped into Rasmus Hojlund for his performance during Manchester United’s clash with Fulham in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday. The Dane didn’t impress on the night as the Red Devils exited the competition after losing a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes at Old Trafford.

Manchester United set up a clash with Fulham in the FA Cup after they defeated Leicester City 2-1 in the previous round of the competition. An uninspiring first half ended with the Cottagers taking the lead in the stoppage time of the first 45 minutes of the inter thanks to a powerful header from Calvin Bassey.

Manchester United rallied in response as the second half progressed and finally got their equalizing goal in the 71st minute. Substitute Alejandro Garnacho released Diogo Dalot on the left wing, and the latter’s subsequent pass into Fulham’s box was slotted home by Bruno Fernandes.

Neither side was able to score for the remaining minutes of the game, which meant a penalty shootout was the tiebreaker.

Bernd Leno came up clutch as he denied Victor Lindelof and Joshua Zirkzee in United’s last two spot kicks to hand Fulham a 4-3 victory in the shootout.

Rasmus Hojlund, although not playing the entirety of the game, was one of United’s poorest players on the night.

The Dane had a night to forget in the 68 minutes he spent on the pitch. He registered zero shots on target, had nine touches, lost possession five times, won only one duel out of five contested, and received a rating of 6.4 as per Sofascore.

After the match, fans took to social media to berate him for his performance. An X user wrote:

''Hojlund doesn’t play like he wants a future here''

An9ther tweeted:

''Brah that Hojlund is not a footballer, I Dey always yan u this😂''

''Rasmus Hojlund has to go. he allegedly gets no service but as soon as obi came on the service appeared," one fan wrote.

''At least it’s clear Hojlund is not the way," another added.

''Hojlund you will pay for your disaster classes,'' @ a fan chimed.

''Piss poor United yet again! Enough playing with 10 men every game, bench Hojlund!'' another wrote

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim says ‘the goal is to win the Premier League’ after FA Cup defeat to Fulham

Ruben Amorim said his team’s primary objective is to win the Premier League after his side crashed out of the FA Cup. The former Sporting CP manager was not happy with the result but insisted that the aim is to restore Manchester United to the top position in the English top flight.

Amorim told BBC after the match:

"I try to relax the players and they know that it is something that is technical but you have to be relaxed and confident. The goal is to win the Premier League. I know that we are losing games but the goal is to win the Premier League again. I don't know how long it will take. We have a goal and we continue forward no matter what. it's impossible to know but you start understanding the players are better and we understand the league. We'll see in the future."

"It's really important but we have to recover the players. They were really tired and we have three days and then here at Old Trafford against Arsenal," he added.

Manchester United will next be in action in the Europa League on Thursday, March 6 against Real Sociedad.

