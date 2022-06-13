“Doesn’t have a Scooby clue”, “We were so close to perfection” – France fans label Didier Deschamps as ‘embarrassing’ after checking line-up against Croatia

France fans are bemused by Didier Deschamps' starting XI for their clash with Croatia on June 13 in the UEFA Nations League.

Les Blues currently sit bottom of Group 1 of League A in the Nations League competition, having failed to win a game so far. Deschamps' side drew 1-1 with Austria last time out thanks to Kylian Mbappe's second-half equalizer.

Mbappe starts tonight's game against Croatia alongside 2022 Ballon d'Or favourite Karim Benzema up-front.

Adrien Rabiot and Christopher Nkunku start on the wings with Matteo Guendouzi and Boubacar Kamara in midfield. Jules Kounde is surprisingly at right-back with Lucas Digne on the left-hand side of the defense.

Meanwhile, Presnel Kimpembe captains France with Ibrahima Konate beside him and Mike Maignan in goal.

But French fans are somewhat bemused by Deschamps' starting XI given they are at risk of falling out of League A if they finish bottom of their group.

Here are some reactions from Les Blues fans on Twitter to Deschamps' team:

Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema likely to shine for France despite reservations over Didier Deschamps

Benzema (left) and Mbappe could flourish in the 2022 World Cup

France possess two of Europe's most deadly strikers in Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema.

Paris Saint-Germain's Mbappe has been in extraordinary form for the Ligue 1 champions, playing a key role in their league success.

The 23-year-old hit 28 goals in 35 Ligue 1 appearances whilst he has managed an impressive record of 39 goals in 46 appearances across all competitions.

He was close to joining his French compatriot Benzema at Real Madrid this summer but decided to stay at PSG and sign a new three-year deal.

He would have joined the Champions League winners had he made the move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Madrid's Champions League glory can be much attributed to their star man Benzema, who has flourished in Europe's elite club competition.

The veteran forward, now at the age of 34, is still turning back the years and is the frontrunner for the 2022 Ballon d'Or. Benzema managed a remarkable 15 goals in 12 appearances in the Champions League, scoring two hat-tricks in the R16 and quarter-finals.

His monumental campaign in Europe was just as impressive in the league as he finished as the top scorer in both the Champions League and La Liga. The legendary forward scored 27 league goals in 32 appearances in what was perhaps the greatest season of his glittering career.

The duo are a big reason as to why France are being touted as potential favorites to successfully defend their World Cup in Qatar.

