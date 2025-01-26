"Doesn’t seem like someone who likes competition" - Former Manchester United star urges club to sell Alejandro Garnacho

Paul Parker has hit out at Alejandro Garnacho and urged Manchester United to sell him to Chelsea. He believes that the Argentine is not good enough for the team and will not do much after moving to Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to BonusCodeBets, Parker claimed that he did not like Garnacho as a person and joked that he would be competing with 37 wingers at Chelsea. He added that the winger cannot handle pressure.

Parker said:

“I have obviously seen that Garnacho is linked to Chelsea. I don’t like Garnacho as a person, but you can’t deny he has some sort of talent. For me it looks like everything has gone to his head and it’s not a good look for a young player. He will compete against 37 wingers at Chelsea, and he doesn’t seem like someone who likes competition, so I don’t know what he is on about.”

“Obviously, I would like him to leave, and for Man United, it’s fantastic to see that Chelsea wants him, as they usually pay a lot of money for players. It’s great news really, but I don’t expect him to do very well. Why should he change just by going to London? He doesn’t stand for pressure, and he is only showing something when being subbed on. Best of luck to him, he needs it. He really needs it, and I hope he gets his head straight very soon," he added.

Chelsea and Napoli are battling for Alejandro Garnacho's signature this month, and Manchester United are open to selling him. The Red Devils are reportedly looking for around €70 million but both sides are unwilling to match the valuation set.

Paul Scholes open to Manchester United selling Alejandro Garnacho

Paul Scholes spoke on TNT Sports earlier this month and stated that he was fine with Manchester United selling Alejandro Garnacho. He claimed that the club need to do everything possible to keep Kobbe Mainoo but sees why they need to sell the winger.

He said:

"I can see it with Garnacho. I think United can get better than Garnacho. Although he's a young player and there's better to come, he's a little scruffy and his decision-making at times is really poor. Garnacho, I wouldn't be afraid or worried if they sold, Mainoo I'd be offended by that."

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Chelsea's Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku, as they look to add an attacking midfielder to the squad.

