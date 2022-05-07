"Doesn’t seem like the type to moan" - Paul Merson heaps praise on 'reliable' Arsenal defender for stepping up this season

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has praised defender Rob Holding for stepping up to the plate this season. The 26-year-old isn't a regular starter for the Gunners but has impressed whenever manager Mikel Arteta has given him a chance.

Holding helped them see off the League Cup semi-final first leg against Liverpool in a 0-0 draw after the Gunners were down to ten men.

In the league match against Wolves, Holding once again played a big part in sealing a 1-0 victory despite Gabriel Martinelli seeing red.

Last weekend, he started in place of Ben White, who was injured, and once again repaid Arteta's faith by scoring the opening goal in the Gunners' 2-1 league win over West Ham.

Holding was on the brink of joining Newcastle United on loan in 2020, but Arteta blocked it and is now being rewarded for that with the player's reliable performances.

In his latest column for the Daily Mail, Merson, a former Gunners defender, wrote effusively of the player, saying:

“Holding came in and did a great job for them against West Ham, and I think he’s a reliable defender. I remember when he was close to joining Newcastle but he’s proved Arteta right for blocking that move."

He continued:

“And (he) doesn’t seem like the type to moan when he’s not starting every week. I can’t see him leaving for more minutes."

Despite his impressive recent performances, Holding remains one of the lowest earners in the squad with £40,000 per week in wages.

With the club now on the brink of a UEFA Champions League return, Merson believes the defender's chances of leaving are slim. He continued:

“If Arsenal qualify for the Champions League, why would you? It’s a great club. A Rolls Royce. And Arsenal have every chance of finishing in the top four. I expect them to beat Leeds this weekend.”

Arsenal host Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Arsenal close to Champions League return

Sitting two points clear in fourth place, Arsenal are close to sealing a UEFA Champions League return after a five-year hiatus.

Perhaps the biggest challenge on accomplishing that is their game against Tottenham Hotspur next weekend.

It's been billed as a potential decider for fourth place, although the Gunners will also face relegation-battling Everton on the final day.

They've lost their last three meetings against the Merseyside outfit, who're also fighting for top-flight survival.

