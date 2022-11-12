"Doesn’t take away the quality" - Arsenal legend claims media do not respect Manchester United star

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira has accused the media of lacking respect over Manchester United captain Harry Maguire's call-up to the England squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Maguire, 29, has been named as one of nine defenders that Gareth Southgate will be taking to Qatar for the international tournament.

However, Southgate's decision to take the Red Devils defender has not come without it's criticism from the media.

Many argue that Maguire's form for Manchester United this season should not have allowed him to head to the FIFA World Cup.

He has started just four out of nine appearances this season, with United keeping four clean sheets with him at the back.

Fury over his inclusion in England's squad for the FIFA World Cup is just the latest criticsm to come Maguire's way.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “Picking Maguire goes against every thing we should be discussing.”



“What’s the point of playing for a club?! He’s been poor for 2 years!”



Lianne Sanderson isn’t impressed with Harry Maguire’s “Picking Maguire goes against every thing we should be discussing.”“What’s the point of playing for a club?! He’s been poor for 2 years!”Lianne Sanderson isn’t impressed with Harry Maguire’s #ENG WC inclusion! 😳 “Picking Maguire goes against every thing we should be discussing.”👀 “What’s the point of playing for a club?! He’s been poor for 2 years!”Lianne Sanderson isn’t impressed with Harry Maguire’s #ENG WC inclusion! https://t.co/vNWrEnTvPF

Arsenal icon Vieira who is managing Crystal Palace has come to the defense of the former Leicester City centre-back.

He said (via Pundit Arena):

“I think sometimes you guys [the media] show a lack of respect to Maguire and to some of the players who have been selected in the national team."

Vieira then lauded Maguire as a quality player and heaped praise on his characteristics:

“Maguire is a top player who has a really strong character. Sometimes you can play well and sometimes you can play badly, but that doesn’t take away the quality that he has and the personality that he has.

Vieira believes that the England team will benefit from having Maguire in the squad and his comments hold merit.

The United skipper has been a key member of Southgate's defense over the years.

He was part of the 2018 FIFA World Cup squad that finished fourth, making seven appearances, scoring one goal, and providing an assist.

England kept two clean sheets with Maguire in defense during that competition, and he was named in the team of the tournament.

Maguire was also named in the team of the tournament at last year's European Championships.

The Manchester United defender made five appearances at the 2020 Euros, scoring one goal and helping the Three Lions keep five clean sheets as they finished second.

He even scored a spot-kick in the penalty shootout final defeat to Italy at Wembley Stadium.

Manchester United's Maguire has competition from Arsenal defender Ben White at the FIFA World Cup

The Arsenal defender is in fine form

Maguire may be heading to Qatar with England, but his place in Southgate's starting XI is not guaranteed.

Many defenders are breathing down the Manchester United captain's neck for a spot in the side, none more so than Arsenal's White.

The Gunners defender has been in fine form for Mikel Arteta's side this season, playing in a right-back role despite predominantly being a central defender.

He has made 18 appearances across competitions, providing two assists and helping Arsenal 10 clean sheets.

White is heading to the FIFA World Cup and may just be one to keep an eye on.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Arsenal’s Ben White has made England’s squad and rightly so. He was omitted in October but is one of the best defenders in the Premier League this season. Can see him starting, too. Arsenal’s Ben White has made England’s squad and rightly so. He was omitted in October but is one of the best defenders in the Premier League this season. Can see him starting, too.

